Microwave Ablation Market 2030: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Microwave Ablation Market Growth & Trends

The global microwave ablation market size is expected to reach USD 962.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in liver, lung, bone, and kidney cancer incidences worldwide. Microwave ablation devices are anticipated to increase in popularity in the near future due to technological developments and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The market growth was negatively influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, however, the sector witnessed growth in 2021 as a result of a decline in COVID-19 cases. The adoption of standard operating procedures, preventive measures, and the lower COVID-19 death rate allowed other operational processes in healthcare facilities to continue with less danger of infection. As a result, the market saw a gradual increase in revenue as COVID-19 instances declined in several countries throughout the fiscal year 2022.

Additionally, the market for microwave ablation devices will expand as a result of people’s changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and use of tobacco and alcohol. These factors are all contributing to an increase in cancer incidence. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there were around 18.1 Million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2020. In 2020, breast and lung cancer accounted for 12.5% and 12.2%, respectively, of all newly diagnosed cases of cancer. In 2020, there were 1.9 million new instances of colorectal cancer, accounting for 10.7% of all cancer cases. According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, the growth and aging of the population alone are predicted to cause 27.5 million new instances of cancer and 16.3 million cancer deaths worldwide. Due to the rising frequency of risk factors such as smoking, poor food, physical inactivity, and fewer pregnancies in economically developing nations, the burden will likely grow in the future.

Microwave Ablation Market Report Highlights

Accessories dominated the market and accounted for a share of 51.4% in 2024. The accessories segment predominantly comprises applicator antennas, which effectively deliver energy to tissue and offer numerous advantages and clinical applications.

Oncology led the market and accounted for a share of 31.3% in 2024, driven by rising cancer incidence, particularly among liver, lung, kidney, and bone cancer patients, creating a need for effective treatment options.

Hospitals held the largest revenue share of 46.3% in 2024 as they serve as primary healthcare providers for patients requiring microwave ablation, particularly for cancer treatment, due to their comprehensive services that enhance access to advanced care.

North America microwave ablation market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 31.2% in 2024. It is projected that the region would continue to grow as a result of technological advancements and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The Asia Pacific microwave ablation market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period, driven by increased healthcare investments and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer.

Microwave Ablation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global microwave ablation market report based on component type, application, end-use, and region:

Microwave Ablation Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Generator

Power Distribution System

Accessories

Microwave Ablation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Urology

Orthopedic

Others

Microwave Ablation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Laboratories

Microwave Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



