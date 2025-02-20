NASA Engineer’s Historic Space Artifacts In Auction

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — A rare, autographed photograph of astronaut Neil Armstrong, captured during the iconic live broadcast of his historic first steps on the moon, is among the many important items discovered in the estate of a long-time NASA aerospace engineer’s unique collection of U.S. space program memorabilia and historic artifacts.

His collection will be offered for the first time at a public auction in Los Angeles and online by Goldberg Coins & Collectibles (www.GoldbergCoins.com) on February 27, 2025.

“The remarkable estate of NASA Spacecraft Operator (ScO) Clark C. McClelland (1936–2021) includes a museum-quality collection of vintage, original photographs spanning nearly 40 space missions from the Mercury to Apollo programs along with rare astronaut autographs, aerospace contractors’ rocket models, and five American flags flown to the moon and back and a sixth flag carried earlier by John Glenn on his first mission in space,” said Freeman Fisher, Director of Manuscripts & Collectibles at Goldberg Coins & Collectibles.

“My father worked on hundreds of manned and unmanned U.S. missions during his 34 years (1958-1992) with NASA at Cape Canaveral in Florida,” recalled Carrie Lane, one of McClelland’s daughters. “He also did projects at the Johnson Space Center in Texas and the secretive Area 51 in Nevada.”

McClelland’s son-in-law Russell Lane stated: “He loved our country, NASA, and the space program, and did everything he could to inspire the next generation about science, engineering, and space.”

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, McClelland served as Unit Director for the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena and collaborated with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). The auction also features items from his extensive library of space and UFO literature, spanning the late 1950s to the 1990s, along with personal papers documenting interviews with astronauts and reports on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and extraterrestrial encounters.

Highlights of the more than 150 items in the auction include:

– Rare, autographed photo: A signed image of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong during his historic “giant leap for mankind” on July 20, 1969, captured from the original video transmission of July 20, 1969.

– Apollo 11 crew portraits: Individually signed photographs of the mission’s three astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins as well as several so-called “insurance-style covers.” These are postmarked and autographed envelopes astronauts gave to their wives to sell to collectors in case of catastrophe.

– Challenger Memorabilia: Construction helmets worn by astronauts Francis R. (Dick) Scobee and Ellison S. Onizuka, both tragically lost in the 1986 Challenger explosion.

– Rocket models: Contractors’ scale models of ballistic missile rockets by Lockheed, a nearly two-foot-tall space shuttle model with boosters by Rockwell International, and an Apollo command/service module spacecraft with escape tower by North American Aviation/Walter J. Hyatt Corporation.

– Moon mission flown American flags: Miniature flags carried to the moon and back on the Apollo 12 and Apollo 15 lunar missions.

As a NASA ScO, often referred to as a “ground astronaut,” McClelland conducted extensive technical checkouts for simulated flights of the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs, space shuttles, and Skylab space station missions.

The full auction catalog is available free online at https://auctions.goldbergcoins.com/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/119. Printed copies are available by mail in the U.S. for $20 each and $40 each for copies sent outside the U.S.

For more information regarding the auction, visit www.GoldbergCoins.com, or contact Goldberg Coins & Collectibles at (310) 551-2646 or by email at freeman@goldbergcoins.com.