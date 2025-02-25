Artisanal Bakery Products Market Innovations: Crafting Unique Experiences for Consumers

The global artisanal bakery products market size was estimated to reach USD 148.38 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumers all over the world are demanding bread that is more delicious and authentically produced, which is propelling market expansion. The advantages to the health of eating whole-grain bread, which is rich in fiber and important nutrients, are being recognized more and more by consumers which is further surging the sales of artisanal bakery products and fueling the growth of the artisan bakery market.

The bread and rolls segment held the largest market size in 2022 and is further expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period because of its vast availability, low cost, and adaptability, artisanal bread is a basic item that is widely consumed around the world. It is a handy, simple-to-make snack that may be consumed on its own, for toast, sandwiches, and other foods.

The specialty stores segment dominated the market by holding a major share in 2022. Specialty stores like artisanal bakeries and others sell a variety of baked goods and bread that aren’t typically available in mass-market bakeries or hypermarkets & supermarkets, thus contributing to the high share of the market across the globe.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Artisanal Bakery Products Market

Europe accounted for the largest share of the market and is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is highly known for its bread production and consumption and the increasing desire of consumers in the region to consume bread free from preservatives, additives, artificial flavors, and others are contributing to the high share of the region in the global market. In addition, such products are easily available in the region through artisanal bakeries thus propelling the artisan bakery market in the region. Moreover, the increasing demand among consumers to consume products crafted using ancient and authentic ingredients is further driving market growth.

Major players in the artisanal bakery products market include Aryzta AG; Grupo Bimbo; Flowers Foods; Rich Products Corporation; Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.; Finsbury Food Group Plc ; Poilâne; Tartine Bakery; GAIL’s Bakery; and Peter Backwaren OHG. Various steps are adopted by these companies including global expansion, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, development & launch of new products, and others to gain more share of the market.

Artisanal Bakery Products Market Report Highlights

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The rising concerns regarding health along with increasing penetration of artisanal bakery products through social media is surging the market growth

Cookies segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of cookies in different textures and flavors are fueling market growth

The online segment is forecast to grow with a faster CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The high convenience provided by the online channels is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment

List of Key Players of Artisanal Bakery Products Market

Aryzta AG

Lantmannen Unibake

Grupo Bimbo

Rich Products Corporation

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.

Finsbury Food Group Plc ( Nicholas & Harris and Kara)

Poilâne

Tartine Bakery

GAIL’s Bakery

Peter Backwaren OHG

Order a free sample PDF of the Artisanal Bakery Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.