Plastic Fencing Market: Collaborations Fueling Innovation and Product Development

The global plastic fencing market size is expected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2027, escalating at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ease in the production and installation of plastic fencing drives its demand across residential, commercial, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

The rising number of remodeling and renovation projects in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost product demand. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the production process are anticipated to propel product demand. Rising security and safety concerns are also projected to boost product demand over the coming years.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development coupled with the expansion of the construction industry across the globe is likely to propel product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the superior properties of plastic fences, such as waterproofing and resistance to corrosion & decay, are projected to stimulate its demand, thereby driving the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Plastic Fencing Market

Volatile raw material prices are anticipated to restrict the demand for plastic fencing over the forecast period. However, the superior mechanical properties including weather resistance and resistance to scratch and wear, coupled with low maintenance costs are likely to benefit the market growth over the forecast period.

Plastic Fencing Market Report Highlights

The vinyl material segment accounted for the largest market share of 52.7% in 2019 and is projected to expand at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the superior mechanical properties of vinyl

The picket fence was the largest product segment and accounted for 33.6% of the global share in 2019. The segment is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Increasing DIY activities and low cost of production and installation of picket fence are projected to promote the segment growth from 2020 to 2027

Temporary fencing is projected to gain traction due to its rising demand in outdoor locations to provide safety and security. The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027

The residential end-user segment led the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapidly growing construction industry in emerging economies like China and India

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 34% in 2019 owing to the enhanced portfolio offered by the companies. In addition, regulations about the fencing installation around the poolside for safety purposes is projected to benefit the industry growth over the forecast period.

The presence of multiple manufacturers in Europe has resulted in a significant market share of the region. In addition, the industry players are collaborating with distributors to serve the larger customer base. In addition, rising demand for privacy fencing to improve the aesthetics of the house is likely to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the evolving agricultural sector in emerging economies such as India and China. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increased expenditure on institutional construction in India is expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive and is dominated by a large number of local manufacturers catering to the customized needs of the consumers. Ongoing innovations and expanding product portfolios are projected to boost product demand. Most of the companies have undertaken various marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to gain a higher market share.

List of Key Players of Plastic Fencing Market

Barrette Outdoor Living

CertainTeed

Durafence

Itochu Corporation

Pexco

Planet Polynet

Seven Trust

Superior Plastic Products

Tenax

Veka AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Plastic Fencing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.