Cubo Marks First Anniversary Of Standard Court Workspace In Nottingham

DERBY, UK, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Cubo, the UK’s fastest-growing flex office operator, is celebrating the first anniversary of its landmark workspace at Standard Court in Nottingham, which is proving a firm favourite with businesses seeking a wellness-focused work environment.

Since its launch, Standard Court has become a hub of innovation and community, offering a lifestyle-led workspace experience and integrating wellness into the working environment with a fully equipped gym.

The impressive Standard Court is located on the Royal Standard Place development, close to The Park Estate and the city centre. The building, originally the headquarters of Nottingham General Hospital, underwent a full refurbishment in 2023 to transform it into a 50,000 sq. ft workspace with 630 desks arranged over four floors and external community areas.

Standard Court is Cubo’s second Nottingham site and follows the success of Fenchurch House on Fenchurch Street, which opened in October 2020.

Cubo’s experience-led lifestyle offer meets the changing needs of businesses, with everything from hot desking to a designated desk, private office, or entire floor, all available on flexible terms.

Amenities include 24/7 access, spacious communal areas, private workspaces, break-out zones, meeting rooms, fully equipped kitchens, and a secure underground car park with 44 spaces, which give members enjoy all year-round flexibility in their working lives.

Other perks include a barista service, complimentary beer and fizz on tap, and a calendar of free networking events, all designed to enhance community and connection. Members also enjoy access to co-working spaces at all Cubo locations.

Standard Court has attracted a range of corporate businesses, including Columbus Global; law firm Geldards LLP; property services company JLL and international real estate advisor Savills. Only a handful of offices are currently available.

Cubo, founded by property investors Marc and Becky Brough, is redefining the concept of flexible workspaces. With a presence in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London set to launch in the New Year, Cubo is now the leader in high-end flex office solutions.

Over the past four years, the name Cubo has become synonymous with workplace innovation and desirability. With spaces that combine the traditional requirements of functionality with a new focus on enhancing member experience, Cubo has become the future of work life.

Reflecting on the milestone, Marc Brough, CEO at Cubo, said:

“We’re delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of Standard Court in Nottingham and the incredible community that has grown here.

“Our goal was to create more than just a workspace – a place where members can connect, prioritise wellness, and thrive. The positive response to our facilities, particularly the gym and networking spaces, has reinforced our commitment to creating workspaces that foster a holistic work-life experience.”

A virtual walk-through of the new building is available on Cubo’s YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/@Cubo-work

For further information about Cubo Nottingham Standard Court, call 0800 038 9797 or complete the contact form at: https://cubowork.com/contact. .