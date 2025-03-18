Southern Maryland Law, Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett: Decades of Trusted Service in Personal Injury Law

Waldorf, Maryland, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett, commonly known as Southern Maryland Law, is proud of its rich history of providing skilled legal representation in personal injury law to Waldorf and all of Southern Maryland. Since its founding in 1964, the firm has stood as a dedicated advocate for individuals facing challenging circumstances, with a special focus on cases involving personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, and workers’ compensation. This broad and deep expertise has made Southern Maryland Law one of the region’s most trusted law firms for those in need of compassionate and effective legal support.

In 2014, the firm celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a significant milestone that few law firms achieve. A half-century in business is a testament to Southern Maryland Law’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and results for its clients. “That is a very long time for any law firm to remain in business,” says a representative from the firm. “It speaks to the character of the people who work at Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett and proves we have done well representing our clients over the 60 years. If we had not done well by our clients, we wouldn’t still be here.”

The firm’s anniversary was honored in a featured article by the Maryland Independent, the local newspaper, highlighting the legacy and impact of Southern Maryland Law. The article told the story of how George Andrews founded the firm in 1964, quickly establishing it as a cornerstone of the Waldorf community. George Andrews, the firm’s founder, built the foundation of Southern Maryland Law on strong principles of client care and high ethical standards. As a result, the firm continues to uphold his legacy with a passionate commitment to each client’s needs, treating every case with the individualized attention it deserves.

Today, Southern Maryland Law continues to serve clients with the same dedication and personal touch that have characterized the firm since its inception. The attorneys at Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett are proud to offer their extensive experience to individuals seeking justice and support in their most challenging times. For residents of Waldorf and the surrounding areas, the firm remains a reliable partner in legal matters, standing ready to fight for clients’ rights and secure the compensation they deserve.

With more attorneys than other local law firms, they can help you in a wider variety of legal matters. Each attorney concentrates his or her practice in a few key areas, so you can be assured of the expertise you need. They try to be different from the usual lawyer stereotype. We are friendly and helpful – not dull and stuffy. A legal problem is stressful enough. Your attorney should decrease that stress – not make it worse.

