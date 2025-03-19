Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

DALLAS, TX, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX, is proud to announce an official partnership with Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates as a preferred employer partner.1

Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates is dedicated to helping patients improve their digestive health and gastrointestinal wellness through advanced, compassionate care. With a holistic, comprehensive approach to gastrointestinal wellness, their team of board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and support staff use the latest technology and innovative procedures to provide personalized, result-driven care.

Remington College offers Medical Assisting programs at 10 campuses in five states, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and provide professional service to patients in need of the services provided by Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates.

“Our team at Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates is committed to fostering a culture of expert and compassionate care,” said Tasha Cieslak. “We are thrilled to partner with Remington College to offer their graduates a path to careers where they can make a meaningful impact in the lives of our patients.”

The Medical Assisting diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy & physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a Diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

“This partnership creates enhanced employment opportunities for our Medical Assisting students and offers a pathway for graduates to join a respected organization dedicated to comprehensive, compassionate care in the field of gastroenterology.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates

Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates is dedicated to helping patients improve their digestive health through advanced, compassionate care. With a holistic, comprehensive approach to gastrointestinal wellness, our team of board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and support staff use the latest technology and innovative procedures to provide personalized, results-driven care. At Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates, we strive to set the standard for excellence in digestive health, bringing individualized support to each of our patients — close to home. For more information, visit www.gastroclinic.com or acadianagastro.com.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.