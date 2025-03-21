Shreekant Patil Appointed as Sustainability Ambassador in India by SPSC

Delhi, India, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a leading advocate for sustainability, founder of PARENTNashik, MSME Help and a distinguished Chartered Engineer, has been honored as a Sustainability Ambassador by the SPSC Ambassador – UK for India. This prestigious appointment underscores his extensive contributions to the field of sustainability and his commitment to promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) across India. This appointment recognizes his dedication to driving sustainable development and his influential role in promoting green energy solutions, social enterprises, and sustainable manufacturing practices in India. Patil’s efforts will focus on aligning local industries with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a Sustainability Ambassador, Shreekant Patil will bring his 30+ years of industrial experience to the forefront of sustainable procurement and sustainable marketing. His areas of expertise include sustainable product innovation, fostering corporate sustainability, and advancing sustainability education initiatives across the country. He aims to accelerate India’s transition to a more sustainable future through strategic collaborations with businesses, government organizations, chamber of commerce, NGOs, and educational institutes.

Shreekant Patil has been a key mentor in various Government of India initiatives such as MAARG, BHASKAR, and Startup India. He is also a certified Consultant for LEAN, ZED MSME by QCI and his work has earned him recognition from major global organizations, including the United Nations, the European Union, Euro Exim Bank (UK), Africa Development Bank, EBRD, Advisor for sustainable finance – STAGE (GND – Europe) & United Nations Global Marketplace member at Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition, International Society of Environmental Relationship & Sustainability, and the Asian Development Bank (Philippines).

As an SPSC Sustainability Ambassador for India, Shreekant Patil will focus on key areas of sustainability, including Green Energy, Social Enterprise, Sustainable Manufacturing, Sustainable Marketing, and Sustainable Products. With his extensive expertise, he will work to promote these sectors, fostering innovation and collaboration to drive sustainable practices and solutions across industries in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a Sustainability Ambassador, CE Shreekant Patil‘s mission is to deliver a tangible social impact in India by:

Promoting sustainability education through workshops, webinars, and training programs. Recognizing and supporting organizations that drive social impact through sustainable business practices. Collaborating with green energy innovators, sustainable manufacturers, and other stakeholders to create sustainable solutions in India. Advancing the field of sustainability certifications to set new industry standards. Ensuring that all initiatives align with global SDG targets.

With this role, Shreekant Patil is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s sustainability landscape, contributing to both local and global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.