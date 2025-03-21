Inventory Update: Big Trucks & Equipment Sales Now Have Cutting-Edge Street Sweepers Engineered to Tackle Urban Cleaning Challenges with Greater Efficiency and Eco-Friendliness.

Fontana, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Big Truck & Equipment Sales, a leading provider of used heavy-duty trucks and equipment, is proud to announce the addition of cutting-edge street sweepers to its growing inventory. These new, high-performance sweepers are specifically engineered to tackle the unique challenges of urban cleaning, offering improved efficiency, eco-friendliness, and reliability for municipalities, contractors, and businesses across the country.

As cities continue to grow, the demand for advanced street cleaning solutions has never been higher. The latest street sweepers at Big Truck & Equipment Sales are designed to meet this demand, featuring state-of-the-art technology that enhances cleaning power while reducing environmental impact. The new sweepers are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing affordable, high-quality vehicles that support the success of their clients.

“Street cleaning plays a crucial role in maintaining the aesthetic and sanitary standards of urban areas. Our new inventory of street sweepers offers an affordable solution for municipalities and private contractors to efficiently clean streets while minimizing environmental footprints. We are thrilled to provide these innovative machines to our customers nationwide,” said a representative at Big Truck & Equipment Sales

Big Truck & Equipment Sales offers an extensive selection of used trucks and construction equipment for sale, with a focus on street sweepers, vacuum trucks, bucket trucks, and more. Their inventory is sourced primarily from government entities, municipalities, and utility companies, ensuring that every vehicle is well-maintained, rust-free, and in work-ready condition. The company provides clients with the added benefit of competitive pricing and flexible financing options.

For those looking to purchase high-quality street sweepers, Big Truck & Equipment Sales offers a wide range of options suitable for various needs. The sweepers are available for purchase in states including Washington, Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Georgia, and Illinois, among others.

“We’re excited to offer street sweepers that are built to meet the rigorous demands of urban environments. Our customers can trust that these sweepers are equipped with the latest technology to ensure both exceptional performance and eco-conscious operation,” said another representative at Big Truck & Equipment Sales.

About Big Truck & Equipment Sales

Big Truck & Equipment Sales is a family-owned, licensed, and bonded dealership based in Fontana, California. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in providing used heavy-duty trucks and equipment, including bucket trucks, vacuum trucks, street sweepers, and more. The company’s mission is to offer high-quality, work-ready vehicles at affordable prices, allowing customers to improve their operations without breaking the bank. Big Truck & Equipment Sales is committed to excellent customer service, providing financing options and nationwide shipping to clients across the country.

Contact Information

Website: https://bigtruckequipment.com/

Email: matt@bigtruckequipment.com

Address: 14557 Randall Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

Phone: 909-600-7555

Fax: 909-600-7540