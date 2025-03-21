U.S. Healthcare ERP Market 2030: The Impact of Data-Driven Decision Making

U.S. Healthcare ERP Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. healthcare ERP market size is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2030, registering a 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the continued adoption of ERP software among healthcare providers based in the U.S. to deal with large volumes of data accumulated through digital resources. The rising burden of processing payment, insurance, and other administrative information of newly-enrolled patients on healthcare administrators is also expected to drive the adoption of healthcare ERP solutions in the U.S.

Cloud computing technology has triggered a paradigm shift from an on-premise deployment to a cloud-based deployment of ERP solutions in the U.S. Moreover, a hybrid deployment can support the features of both on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment of these solutions, thereby ensuring cost-effectiveness, data security, and agility in administrative processes. A hybrid deployment also helps in overcoming the cost concerns associated with on-premise deployment and the security concerns associated with cloud-based deployment. Cloud-based deployment of ERP solutions in the U.S. is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to the benefits associated with the hybrid deployment.

Vendors in the market for healthcare ERP in the U.S. are trying aggressively to increase their customer base and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. They are focusing on licensing and strategic partnerships as part of the efforts toward this end. Companies, such as SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Nuvolo, among others, are also focusing on strategic technology collaborations either to develop new healthcare ERP applications for the U.S. market or to add new capabilities to their existing applications. On the other hand, healthcare providers are also focusing on replacing obsolete technologies with the latest technologies to adapt to the changing requirements.

U.S. Healthcare ERP Market Report Highlights

The patient relationship management segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as medical care providers are finding it challenging to strengthen their relationships with patients owing to the continued enrolment of new patients

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare ERP solutions is allowing to provide personalized patient care by determining the condition of patients and providing them with the necessary care

The initiatives undertaken by the government to improve healthcare facilities are expected to open opportunities for the growth of the market

Medical care administrators in the U.S. are focusing on integrating natural language processing (NLP) programs and machine learning (ML) in their ERP systems to employ predictive analytics in proactively identifying patients

Some of the key players in the U.S. healthcare ERP market include Epicore Softcare Corporation; Infor; Oracle Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Sage Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.; and QAD Inc.; among others.

U.S. Healthcare ERP Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. healthcare ERP market on the basis of function and deployment:

U.S. Healthcare ERP Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Inventory and material management

Supply chain and logistics management

Patient relationship management

Finance and billing

Others

U.S. Healthcare ERP Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

