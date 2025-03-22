Future Electronics Celebrates Mary White’s 20 Years of Dedication at 83 Years Young

Memphis, Tennessee, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is proud to celebrate the extraordinary journey of Mary White, who will mark 20 years of service at the company’s Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC) on January 31, 2025. At 83 years young, Mary exemplifies the values that drive Future Electronics’ success: integrity, teamwork, and dedication.

Hired in 2005 at the age of 63, Mary has demonstrated unmatched commitment to her role in picking and quality control. Despite the challenges of learning a new job later in life, Mary embraced the opportunity with humility and determination. Over the years, she has been nominated for and won Team Player of the Year numerous times, a testament to her positive impact on colleagues and the company. When Mary began, she remembers asking a lot of questions. These days, many new employees go to her for help.

“Mary is a true prize,” said Kathy Leverett, HR Manager at the MADC. “Her work ethic and attitude inspire everyone around her. She’s always dependable, never late, and leads by example. Mary truly embodies what Future Electronics is all about.”

Mary’s story is a testament to her passion for work and life. She attributes her vitality to her active role at Future Electronics, her strong family bonds and a positive mindset.

“I have a good mindset because I love my job,” Mary said. “I love the company and what I do. That’s all it is. I’ve always been this way.”

Future Electronics celebrates the dedication of employees like Mary White, who make the company a vibrant and supportive workplace. Her story is a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to excellence and that the company’s success is built on the strength of its people.

To learn about opportunities at Future Electronics, visit the following link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

