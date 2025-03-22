Ingram Micro Expands RPost Partnership in India with RMail & RSign for Microsoft 365

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ingram Micro has expanded its partnership with RPost to bring RMail and RSign services to businesses across India via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. Designed to enhance Microsoft 365, RMail provides robust email encryption, compliance tracking, and secure file sharing, while RSign offers intuitive, feature-rich e-signature solutions. With over two decades of experience supporting global leaders, RPost’s tools are now more accessible to Indian businesses, enabling them to meet international security and compliance standards effortlessly.

This collaboration underscores Ingram Micro’s commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions. Businesses in India can now seamlessly integrate RMail and RSign into their operations, leveraging tools like email tracking, AI-powered automation, and advanced e-signature features to streamline workflows and enhance productivity. With a skilled team in Hyderabad, RPost ensures localized support for partners and clients.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-and-ingram-micro-bring-secure-email-encryption-and-e-signature-solutions-to-india

