MAD Water Sports: Cornwall Go-To Surf Shop Now Offering Super73 Electric Bikes

Cornwall, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — MAD Water Sports, a leading Surf Shop Cornwall, is proud to offer a premium selection of surf gear, paddleboards, and accessories for water sports enthusiasts. Now, expanding beyond the waves, the shop introduces the innovative Super73 Electric Bikes, perfect for exploring Cornwall’s breathtaking landscapes with ease and style.

Everything You Need for an Unforgettable Surf Experience

Located in Wadebridge, Cornwall, MAD Water Sports is a one-stop shop for surfers, paddleboarders, and adventure seekers. Whether you’re an experienced rider or a beginner catching your first wave, the shop offers high-quality products and expert guidance to ensure you have the best experience possible.

High-Quality Surfboards for Every Skill Level

From longboards and shortboards to fish boards and beginner-friendly options, MAD Water Sports provides a diverse selection to match different surfing styles. Not sure what to choose? The knowledgeable team is always available to offer expert recommendations based on wave conditions, experience level, and personal preferences.

Essential Surf Accessories & Clothing

To maximize comfort and performance on the water, MAD Water Sports stocks a wide range of wetsuits, leashes, fins, wax, waterproof bags, UV-protection sunglasses, and multi-use backpacks. The collection also includes high-quality gender-neutral surf clothing, featuring wetsuits, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, gloves, and more, all available in UK sizing.

Explore Cornwall’s Waters with Premium Paddleboards (SUPs)

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is growing in popularity across Cornwall, and MAD Water Sports has a fantastic selection of inflatable and hard paddleboards to suit all skill levels. Whether you’re gliding through calm waters or tackling the open sea, their expert team can help you find the perfect paddleboard for your next adventure.

Super73 Electric Bikes: The Ultimate Ride for Adventure Seekers

In an exciting expansion beyond water sports, MAD Water Sports now offers Super73 electric bikes, redefining outdoor exploration with a perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility. Designed for both urban commuting and off-road adventures, these e-bikes provide a thrilling alternative for those who want to experience Cornwall like never before.

Why Choose a Super73 Electric Bike?

• Motorcycle-Inspired Design – Retro aesthetics with cutting-edge e-bike technology.

• Effortless Riding – Pedal-assist and throttle options make uphill climbs easy.

• All-Terrain Capabilities – Ride on sand, trails, or streets with 4-inch-wide tires.

• Long-Range Performance – Travel up to 120 km on a single charge.

• Street-Legal & No License Required – Ride freely without the need for special permits.

• Customizable Features – Hundreds of accessories available for a personalized riding experience.

Perfect for Cornwall’s coastal paths, countryside trails, and scenic routes, Super73 electric bikes make exploration effortless and exhilarating.

Why MAD Water Sports?

• Local Experts – A passionate team of surfers and outdoor enthusiasts.

• Wide Selection – High-quality surf gear and cutting-edge e-bikes all in one place.

• Sustainability Commitment – Eco-friendly products and responsible business practices.

Visit MAD Water Sports Today!

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your surf gear, invest in a new paddleboard, or experience the thrill of a Super73 electric bike, MAD Water Sports has you covered.