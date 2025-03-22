Teejac Sports Ltd Introduces Premium Reversible Football Shirts and Touchline Coats for Teams of All Levels

Gwynedd, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Teejac Sports Ltd, a trusted name in custom sportswear, proudly announces its latest collection of high-quality Reversible football shirts and stylish Touchline Coats. Designed for performance, flexibility, and durability, these products offer teams a practical solution for both training and match days.

Reversible Football Shirts: Performance and Practicality

Fully Sublimated, High-Quality Design

Teejac Sports Ltd has been producing reversible football shirts for over 14 years, combining expert craftsmanship with the latest sublimation technology. Unlike traditional printing methods, sublimation ensures that colors are vivid, long-lasting, and resistant to fading. The lightweight, breathable fabric keeps players cool and comfortable, even during intense matches.

Cost-Effective and Convenient

Investing in a reversible football shirt means getting two kits in one—perfect for teams looking to save money while maintaining a professional appearance. Instead of purchasing separate home and away kits, players can switch colors instantly, making them ideal for avoiding unexpected kit clashes.

Customization Options for Every Team

Every team is unique, and Teejac Sports Ltd understands the importance of personalisation. Teams can choose from a wide range of colors, designs, and sizes, with the option to add:

• Player names and numbers

• Club logos and crests

• Sponsor branding

Whether for professional clubs, grassroots teams, or school squads, these fully customizable shirts help build team identity and morale.

Touchline Coats: Comfort and Protection in Any Weather

Durable and Weatherproof Design

Football isn’t just played in perfect conditions, and neither should the gear be. The Teejac touchline coat is designed to withstand wind, rain, and cold temperatures, keeping coaches, substitutes, and supporters comfortable on the sidelines. Key features include:

• Waterproof polyester outer shell for all-weather protection

• Fleece-lined pockets to keep hands warm

• Lightweight yet insulated design for maximum comfort

Stylish and Professional Appearance

Available in multiple color options such as green, yellow, red, and maroon, these touchline coats allow teams to maintain a stylish and coordinated look. The sleek yet practical design ensures visibility without being distracting—perfect for those who need to focus on the game while staying warm and dry.

Customization for Team Identity

Similar to the football shirts, these coats also allow team branding and personalization.

Clubs can proudly display their:

• Club name and crest

• Sponsor logos positioned along the shoulders

• Coaches’ or players’ initials

This ensures that teams, whether professional or amateur, maintain a consistent and polished image.

Why Teams Should Choose Teejac Sportswear

Teejac Sports Ltd is committed to quality, durability, and affordability, ensuring that sports teams at all levels receive the best gear for performance and style. These reversible football shirts and touchline coats offer:

Cost savings – One reversible shirt replaces two separate kits

Durability – High-quality materials ensure longevity

Customization – Fully tailored to match any club’s identity

All-weather protection – Touchline coats keep teams comfortable in any climate

Order Today from Teejac Sports Ltd

For teams looking to upgrade their sportswear, Teejac Sports Ltd provides top-tier reversible football shirts and touchline coats with full customization options.