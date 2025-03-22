Erba Transasia group introduces its’ advanced haematology analyzer in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Erba Transasia Group, India’s No. 1 In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Company and among the leading global IVD players focused on emerging markets, today introduced Erba H7100 – its advanced Haematology Analyzer at a Clinical Symposium held in Chennai on the theme “Need for High-End Haematology Analyzers to tackle current challenges faced by clinical laboratories.” Prof. Dr CN Srinivas, Group Director – Laboratory Medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, delivered the keynote address, joined by an expert panel that included Dr V. Chitrasree, Senior Consultant and Head of Biochemistry & Haematology at The Madras Medical Mission Hospital; Dr Archana K, Chief of Lab at Kauvery Hospital; Dr. Pooja Raghavan, Consultant Pathologist at Billroth Hospital; Dr. Dhaarani Jayaraman, MD (Paediatrics), FNB (Paediatrics), Haemato-pediatric-onco-clinician & Associate Professor at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Institute; and Dr. Ganesh Prasad NK, DNB (Internal Medicine), DNB (Nephrology), MNAMS (Nephrology), Senior Consultant – Nephrology & Transplant Physician at Kauvery Hospital.

Cancers in adolescents and young adults are a growing cause for concern in Tamil Nadu. The increase in the incidence has been attributed to both increased detection as well as rapidly changing lifestyle and environmental factors, which is critical, underscoring the need for advanced haematology analyzers.

Equipped with fluorescence flow cytometry technology, the Erba H7100 offers a 70-parameter range, including Reticulocytes, Immature Platelet Fraction (IPF), and Immature Granulocytes (IG). These parameters are essential for diagnosing and treating conditions such as anaemia, thrombocytopenia, infections, inflammation, and blood cancers.

Prof. Dr CN Srinivas remarked, “Tamil Nadu’s diverse population and unique health concerns require precise diagnostic solutions like the Erba H7100. This analyzer is a step forward in addressing diagnostic gaps, especially for underserved communities battling hereditary disorders like thalassemia.”

The Erba H7100 is a breakthrough in haematology diagnostics, redefining the field by enabling rapid, reliable insights for clinicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy and research capabilities.

Talking of the new instrument, Suresh Vazirani, Founder Chairman, Erba Transasia Group, said,“Our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation is exemplified in Erba H7100 Haematology Analyzer which stands out with its unique capabilities, providing an extensive panel of clinical and research parameters. Cost-effective and minimizing reagent usage, it’s ideal for large and medium-sized labs, corporate hospitals and B2B labs. We are confident Erba H7100 will revolutionize haematology diagnostics, providing clinicians with the tools they need to drive better outcomes.”

Added, Vijay Kumar, CCO and Country Head, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., “The Mentzer Index feature in Erba H7100 helps differentiate between Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) and Beta Thalassemia while its Optical Platelet (Plt-O) feature addresses challenges like pseudo-thrombocytopenia in haematological analysis. Optical platelet count reduces the spurious count and is useful in correcting spurious low platelet counts in EDTA-PTCP patients. By addressing many challenges that labs & pathologists face, we help healthcare professionals deliver patients, the best possible care.”

A key focus of the symposium was the clinical significance of incorporating reticulocyte parameters into haematology analyzers allowing clinicians to differentiate between various types of anaemia, classify them based on underlying mechanisms and customize treatment strategies accordingly. These advanced parameters also aid in assessing the effectiveness of interventions like iron therapy, erythropoietin administration and blood transfusions, ultimately enhancing patient care. The symposium highlighted the prognostic value of reticulocyte parameters in conditions like chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy-induced anaemia and haematological malignancies. Monitoring these parameters is vital in evaluating disease progression, predicting complications, and adjusting treatment regimens. In clinical laboratories, the integration of these advanced parameters leads to faster, more accurate diagnostics and improved efficiency, streamlining workflows and reducing turnaround time. Haematology analyzers are extensively used in patient & research settings to count and characterize blood cells for disease detection and monitoring.