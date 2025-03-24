ONE EUA Delivers Exceptional Breakbulk Shipment for A.I.F., Showcasing Expertise in Special Cargo Logistics

London, United Kingdom, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ocean Network Express (ONE) EUA, a leading global provider of shipping and logistics solutions, has successfully completed a challenging and high-priority shipment for A.I.F., showcasing its unmatched ability to handle complex logistics projects from Hamberg to Busan. The shipment, which involved transporting eight specialised coolers, each of whom was nearly 15 metres long and weighing a total of 135,000 kg, required innovative solutions and meticulous coordination.

Planned initially as Out of Gauge (OOG) cargo, the shipment was reconfigured to breakbulk due to revised cargo specifications. This change demanded the use of two vessel bays and a total of 12 x 40-foot flat racks to secure the cargo, underscoring ONE EUA’s flexibility and technical expertise in responding to dynamic project requirements.

“ONE EUA’s experienced teams effectively navigated the logistical challenges to ensure the shipment’s smooth delivery. From the initial planning through to the competition of the project, the level of detail and care provided by ONE EUA was exemplary,’ said Gunhee Kim, Lab Manager / European Project Lab at A.I.F.“

Commenting on the successful completion of the project, Alexander Christiansen, Assistant Analyst Special Cargo Management at ONE EUA, said: “This shipment exemplifies the core of what we do at ONE. It required innovative thinking and seamless coordination across multiple teams, and we are proud to have partnered with A.I.F. to bring this complex project to fruition.”

This successful delivery further reinforces ONE EUA’s reputation as a trusted leader in the heavy lift and breakbulk logistics sector, demonstrating its capability to meet the evolving and changing needs of customers with precision and professionalism.