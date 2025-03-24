Future Electronics Celebrates Mélanie Aussant’s 10-Year Anniversary

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to celebrate Mélanie Aussant’s remarkable 10-year anniversary with the company. Her career is a shining example of the opportunities for growth and success within Future Electronics.

Mélanie began her career at Future Electronics in 2014 as a Marketing Support Representative (MSR). Her talent and determination quickly propelled her forward, earning her a promotion to Consignment Program Advocate in 2016. From 2017 to 2022, she excelled in Product Marketing for Passives before achieving her dream role as Asset Manager for Future Lighting Solutions in 2022.

“My mom worked here for many years, and I still remember coming in as a teenager when school was out,” Melanie said, reflecting on the early experiences that inspired her to join the team. “I knew even back then that I wanted to work at Future Electronics.”

Mélanie’s story isn’t just about professional success. In 2020, after years of perseverance, she achieved one of her greatest personal milestones: becoming a mother. Mélanie credits the MUHC Fertility & IVF team for their support during this journey. Her family is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second child in March 2025.

Outside of work, Mélanie has dedicated over 15 years to volunteering as a Scouts Leader and Commissioner with the Adventurers Association of Baden-Powell, inspiring youth with survival skills, first aid, and leadership training. She also enjoys traveling with her family, exploring the outdoors through camping and hiking, and participating in Future Electronics’ “unofficial” Book Club, which has expanded her literary horizons.

Future Electronics congratulates Mélanie Aussant on her outstanding contributions over the past 10 years. Her story exemplifies the company’s dedication to empowering employees and fostering an environment of collaboration, growth, and excellence.

For more information about Future Electronics and career opportunities, visit: https://www.FutureElectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###