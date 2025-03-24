LDG Development Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX, is proud to announce an official partnership with LDG Development as a preferred employer partner.1

LDG Development is an award-winning multi-family housing developer and owner based in Louisville, Kentucky that provides quality, affordable housing to families and active seniors. With a portfolio of more than 25,000 units across 10 states, LDG Development’s mission is to help provide a quality place to live for all.

Remington College offers Construction and Building Maintenance programs at nine campuses in four states, so graduates are ready to enter the field and serve at LDG Development communities.

“As a company dedicated to building better lives, we recognize the value of investing in education and workforce development,” said Chris Dischinger, Co-Principal. “This partnership with Remington College aligns perfectly with our mission by providing employment opportunities for graduates in the communities we serve.”

The Construction and Building Maintenance diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in servicing, maintaining and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students will also study how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, such as carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 21 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Construction and Building Maintenance.

“We are proud to continue providing pathways for our students and this partnership with LDG Development exemplifies our mission of helping our graduates build successful futures,” said Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College. “We are excited to connect our graduates with a company that not only values their skills but also shares our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About LDG Development

With over three decades of experience, LDG Development is an award-winning multi-family housing developer and owner committed to providing high-quality, affordable housing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, LDG Development is driven by the belief that everyone deserves a quality place to live. With a portfolio of more than 25,000 units across Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana and Florida, LDG’s mission is to build vibrant communities where hard-working families and active seniors can thrive.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com