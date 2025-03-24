MSys Technologies Champions Women in Tech: Mega Hiring Drive in Chennai Empowers 175+ Professionals

Chennai, India, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — MSys Technologies, a global leader in IT services and digital transformation, successfully concluded its Mega Women Hiring Walk-in Drive in Chennai. The event saw an overwhelming response, with 175+ women professionals attending, underscoring MSys Technologies’ commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry.

Exciting Opportunities in Leading Tech Roles

The recruitment drive provided an excellent platform for women with 1.6 to 3 years of experience to explore career opportunities in Python QA, Golang QA, UI/Fullstack Development, Python Development, Golang Development, and SRE/DevOps Engineering. The event was marked by vibrant interactions between candidates and MSys leaders, offering insights into the organization’s culture, innovative projects, and career advancement opportunities.

Key Highlights from the Recruitment Drive

● Record Participation: 175+ women professionals attended the drive, showcasing the growing interest in women’s tech empowerment.

● Engaging Sessions: Interactive workshops and Q&A sessions gave attendees a deeper understanding of MSys Technologies’ transformative projects and workplace culture.

● Diversity in Action: The drive reaffirmed MSys Technologies’ dedication to building a gender-diverse workforce, a key pillar of its organizational mission.

Reinforcing Diversity in the Tech Landscape

The success of this event aligns with MSys Technologies’ broader vision to create an inclusive workplace where talent, innovation, and diversity thrive. By hosting such initiatives, the company aims to empower women to achieve their professional aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the ever-evolving IT and software landscape.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies delivers AI-powered technology transformative solutions for Fortune 500 companies, Global 2000, and Silicon Valley ISVs, addressing complex technology challenges. MSys empowers businesses to thrive, stay ahead, and drive success with scalable, cutting-edge solutions in a fast-paced digital world, from digital transformation to infrastructure engineering.

