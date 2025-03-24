VIEWS Digital Marketing Recognized as One of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — VIEWS Digital Marketing is proud to announce its ranking as number 67 on the list of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Greater Philadelphia, as compiled by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The latest edition of the list, released in October 2024, highlights the collective success of women-owned businesses in the region, having achieved over $875 million in 2023 – the highest figure since the list’s inception over a decade ago.

“We are honored to be included among such a distinguished group of women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia,” said Nancy Vinkler, CEO of VIEWS Digital Marketing. “This recognition underscores our team’s dedication to delivering innovative digital marketing solutions that empower our clients to grow and succeed in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

VIEWS Digital Marketing continues solidifying its industry expertise, with several team members achieving new and recertified professional credentials.

Digital Marketing Specialist Deborah Booker achieved the LinkedIn certification, Content Creation Strategy & Tools, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to helping clients enhance their online presence and engagement through strategic content marketing.

Digital Marketing Consultant Mary Stewart earned recertification in Google Ads Search and certifications in Google Ads Display and Google AI-Powered Performance Ads.

Digital Marketing Consultants Scott Dewalt and Karen Gaza have successfully recertified in Google Analytics 4, ensuring the firm’s continued excellence in data-driven marketing strategies. Additionally, Gaza earned the following certifications in Google Analytics 4, covering more specific areas of the platform: Dive Deeper into GA4 Data and Reports Use GA4 with Other Tools and Data Sources Manage GA4 Data and Learn to Read Reports



VIEWS Digital Marketing, an award-winning digital marketing agency and part of the WSI global network, offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including SEO, paid advertising, AI-driven SEO and paid advertising, social media marketing, marketing automation, and website development, designed to help businesses attract, engage, and convert their ideal customers.

VIEWS' team of digital marketing consultants, recognized for achievements using online marketing tools, drives success for its clients. VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan to meet a business's individual needs, elevating its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics such as artificial intelligence. VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants with access to numerous resources across the world to serve their clients better.

