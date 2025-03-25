Outsource Strategies International (OSI) Expands Client Portfolio with Five New Partnerships in the Healthcare Sector

Tulsa, OK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Outsource Strategies International, a pioneer in healthcare outsourcing solutions, has announced the onboarding of five new clients in January 2025. The company’s strategic partnerships are spread across multiple cities in the United States, further solidifying OSI’s commitment to delivering high-quality medical/dental billing and coding services to healthcare providers.

New Partnerships

Client & Services Rendered

A sports medicine center in Michigan – Medical Verifications/Authorizations

An endodontic specialty practice in Matthews, North Carolina – Medical Verifications

A dental practice in Las Vegas, Nevada – Medical Verifications

A home-based patient care service in Houston – Prior Authorizations

A pediatric dental office in Brooklyn – Medical Verifications

Outsource Strategies International has been providing comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical and dental practices, hospitals, and other types of medical facilities in the U.S. for more than two decades now. The company serves all 50 states in the country, providing flexible and affordable pricing plans. You can get a free consultation by visiting their website and filling up a form, or contact them via phone or email.

OSI continues to expand their boundaries with new partnerships and hopes to establish an even wider footprint in the healthcare industry, providing customized solutions that cater to the evolving needs of medical/dental practices and healthcare service providers nationwide.

About Outsource Strategies International

Outsource Strategies International (OSI) is a leading healthcare BPO company based out of Tulsa, OK specializing in medical billing, coding, insurance verifications, prior authorizations, and other revenue cycle management services. OSI provides customized solutions to help healthcare organizations streamline operations and maximize revenue.

