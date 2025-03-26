Mintra joins forces with Moxie Media through acquisition to strengthen global training solutions for maritime and energy sectors

London, United Kingdom, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Mintra, a leading provider of digital learning and workforce management solutions for the maritime and energy industries, has announced the merger and acquisition of Moxie Media, a U.S.-based specialist in training content and media production for safety-critical sectors. This strategic move significantly enhances Mintra’s presence in the North American market while expanding Moxie Media’s access to Mintra’s cutting-edge learning content, technologies and global reach.

For nearly 40 years, Moxie Media has built a reputation for delivering high-quality training solutions tailored to the unique demands of maritime, offshore, and industrial sectors. By joining forces with Mintra, Moxie Media adds an additional extensive digital training platform, Trainingportal, to their already robust Learning Management Systems, which offer a broad range of content and advanced workforce management tools, all of which have been designed to improve safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for both companies,” said Martin Glenday, President of Moxie Media. “By integrating Mintra’s digital expertise with Moxie’s industry-specific training content, we can provide an even stronger portfolio of solutions to our customers. We’re excited about the new possibilities this brings for innovation and expansion.”

For Mintra, the acquisition of Moxie Media is a key step in its strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S. market. Moxie Media’s deep industry knowledge and customer relationships will complement Mintra’s existing services, allowing the combined companies to offer a more comprehensive, global solution for training, workforce training management and development.

“Mintra is committed to driving safety and competency development in safety-critical industries,” said Kevin Short, CEO of Mintra. “This acquisition strengthens our capabilities and extends our reach, ensuring that we continue to provide best-in-class solutions to businesses worldwide. Moxie Media’s expertise, combined with our technology, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

As part of Mintra, Moxie Media will continue to operate independently, maintaining its team and dedication to high-quality content creation. Customers of both companies can expect a seamless transition, along with an expanded portfolio of innovative training solutions that support workforce development and regulatory compliance across industries.

By combining Mintra’s global reach with Moxie Media’s deep expertise in the U.S. market, the two companies will drive the development of next-generation learning solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency and workforce competence in high-risk industries. This acquisition paves the way for new opportunities while reinforcing their shared commitment to making workplaces safer and more effective worldwide.