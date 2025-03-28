Join The World Corrugated Forum – Your Gateway to Global Packaging Industry Insights

Shanghai, China, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated World Corrugated Forum (WCF) will return for its fourth edition on April 7, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Shanghai Pudong Hotel, as part of the prestigious WEPACK 2025. Organized by Reed Exhibitions, this flagship event will once again unite 300 industry leaders from 30 countries to explore the latest advancements in packaging lightweighting.

Since its debut in 2019, WCF has stood at the forefront of industry innovation, serving as a global platform for thought leadership, cutting-edge technology showcases, and unparalleled business networking.

2025 WORLD CORRUGATED FORUM(WCF)

Date: 7-Apr-25

Venue: Sheraton Grand Shanghai Pudong Hotel

Organizer: Reed Exhibitions

Scale: 300 attendees

Event Overview: WCF is not just a showcase of technology but also a convergence of minds, an innovative platform for exchange. It offers participants unparalleled business opportunities and the chance to expand their professional networks.

April 7, 2025 | 13:00 – 18:00

Lightweighting the Future: Global Trends and Innovations in Packaging Lightweighting

13:00 – 13:15 Opening Ceremony, Introduction of Speakers and Agenda

13:15 – 13:30 Sharing of Global Economic trends, Representative from China-Britain Business Council

13:30 – 13:45 Keynote Speech: Packaging Lightweighting from a Global Perspective, Representative from WPO (World Packaging Organisation)

13:45 – 14:15 Keynote Speech: Packaging Lightweighting from a European Perspective, Representative from European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers (FEFCO)

14:15 – 14:45 Tea Break and Networking

14:45 – 15:15 Keynote Speech: Challenges and Opportunities of Packaging Lightweighting in Latin America, Mariano Saludjian | President, CAFCCO (Cámara Argentina de Fabricantes de Cartón Corrugado)

15:15 – 15:45 Keynote Speech: Lightweight Transformation in Asian Corrugated Box Industry, Varna Sudasna｜Director, ACCA (Asian Corrugated Case Association)

15:45 – 16:15 Keynote Speech: Path to Sustainability in India’s Corrugated Box Industry, Bharat Parekh｜General Secretary, FCBM (Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India)

16:15 – 16:45 Keynote Speech: Packaging Lightweighting Trends in the Middle East, Representative from Middle East Enterprise

16:45 – 17:15 Roundtable Discussion: Global Perspectives on Packaging Lightweighting

Host: Representative of WPO (World Packaging Organisation)

Participants:

1. Representative of WPO

2. Antro Säilä | Chairman, Finnish National Packaging Standardization Committee

3. Deputy Secretary-General, China Packaging Federation (CPF)

4. Packaging Design Expert, Taipei, China

Overview: Global industry leaders will engage in an in-depth discussion on global trends in packaging

lightweight, technological innovations, policy support, and market opportunities.

17:15 – 17:30 Closing Speech: Future Outlook on Packaging Lightweighting

17:30 – 18:30 Cocktail party

The conference agenda will be subject to on-site announcements.

Join us at the World Corrugated Forum (WCF) at WEPACK 2025, where the focus will be on driving sustainability through lightweight packaging solutions. We look forward to your active participation!

