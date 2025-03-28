SPEXA 2025 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Satellite Technology and Space Industry Breakthroughs

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — As global interest in space exploration surges, satellites are proving indispensable—not only in advancing space technology but also in driving innovation, communication, and sustainability on Earth. The market demand for satellites and satellite-related industries has been growing year by year, further emphasizing their pivotal role in the modern space economy. The rapid growth of satellite-enabled services has positioned the satellite sector as a key driver of the space economy. Against this dynamic backdrop, SPEXA, Japan’s Space Business Expo, offers a strategic platform for industry leaders, startups, and policymakers to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of space technologies.

SPEXA 2025: A Global Hub for the Satellite Sector

Taking place from July 30 to August 1, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, SPEXA will bring together pioneers in satellite technology, leading space agencies, government officials, and private enterprises. The expo will showcase cutting-edge advancements, promote cross-sector collaboration, and spotlight Japan’s pivotal role in shaping the global satellite industry.

Learn more about SPEXA by visiting: https://www.spexa.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.

Satellites: Transforming the Space Landscape

Satellites have rapidly evolved from tools of government programs to essential assets powering a wide array of industries. Today, private companies, research institutions, and even universities are increasingly taking the lead in satellite innovation—paving the way for breakthroughs in Earth observation, environmental monitoring, communications, and space exploration.

Equipped with advanced sensors, modern satellites play a vital role in monitoring climate change, tracking natural disasters, enhancing global communications, and even supporting navigation for autonomous vehicles. Small satellites have also emerged as cost-effective complements to larger spacecraft, contributing to deep-space missions and providing flexible, scalable solutions for emerging applications.

The private sector continues to drive satellite deployment at an unprecedented scale. Companies like SpaceX, Amazon, and OneWeb are launching massive constellations to provide global internet coverage and enhance GPS services. Beyond connectivity, satellites are also pioneering technologies such as autonomous operations powered by artificial intelligence, miniaturized propulsion systems, and next-generation materials designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space.

With these advances, satellites are indeed reshaping the space landscape. As the space economy expands, satellites will remain central to unlocking the next era of innovation, connectivity, and discovery.

SPEXA 2025: Spotlighting Satellite Innovations

At SPEXA 2025, the thriving satellite sector takes center stage. Dedicated exhibition zones will highlight cutting-edge technologies and solutions across the satellite value chain:

Development & Infrastructure Support Zone – Featuring satellite communication equipment and satellite development solutions.

– Featuring satellite communication equipment and satellite development solutions. Satellite Data & Space Utilization Area – Showcasing how satellite-derived data is driving innovation across sectors.

Expert-Led Conferences and Insightful Discussions

Staying ahead of industry trends is essential in the fast-evolving satellite sector. SPEXA’s conference program will feature in-depth discussions on the latest developments in satellite technology, data utilization, and future industry directions.

In 2024, SPEXA’s conference lineup featured prominent speakers such as:

Hiroaki Miyoshi and Mr. Takakazu Ishii of NEC Corporation, who discussed the value and challenges of satellite constellations and the potential of wide-area monitoring through satellite SAR technology.

and Mr. Takakazu Ishii of NEC Corporation, who discussed the value and challenges of satellite constellations and the potential of wide-area monitoring through satellite SAR technology. Atsushi Matsugatani from Beyond 5G Strategy Office, KDDI CORPORATION, who examined the evolution and future potential of satellite services at KDDI.

Atsushi Otake of NTT DATA Corporation, who explored the exciting future of satellite 3D technology and its future prospects.

Building on these insights, SPEXA 2025 will continue to spotlight satellite advancements, offering attendees valuable perspectives on emerging technologies, evolving regulations, and new business opportunities.

Leading Satellite Companies Confirmed for SPEXA 2025

A wide array of satellite industry leaders has already confirmed participation in SPEXA 2025, including:

Satellite Development Companies NEC Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Astroscale Inc. Axelspace Corporation ArkEdge Space Inc. Synspective Inc. Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS) WARPSPACE Inc.



Satellite Utilization SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation



Satellite Data Utilization Ridge-i Inc. ORBITAL NET, Inc.



Ground Equipment TIS Solution Link Internet Initiative Japan Inc.



Suppliers supporting satellite development Systems Engineering Inc.



And many more exhibitors!

Discover the Future of Satellites and Other Space-Related Technologies at SPEXA

With satellite technology transforming industries and improving daily life, there has never been a more exciting time to explore this rapidly evolving sector. Whether developing next-generation satellite systems, integrating satellite data into innovative applications, or seeking investment and collaboration opportunities, SPEXA 2025 offers unparalleled access to cutting-edge insights, technologies, and partnerships.

Invitation to Exhibit

Companies across the satellite and broader space ecosystem are invited to exhibit at SPEXA 2025, positioning themselves at the heart of Japan’s vibrant space industry while connecting with decision-makers, investors, and potential partners from around the globe.

Exhibit at SPEXA: Request exhibiting info here

Invitation to Attend

SPEXA also welcomes investors, engineers, researchers, and space enthusiasts to join the event, discover the latest breakthroughs, and build new business relationships in this thriving industry.

Visitor Pre-Registration: Click here for free visitor pre-registration