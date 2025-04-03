Volleyball Apparel And Equipment Market 2030: Sustainable Materials in Demand

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global volleyball apparel and equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 5.38 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for volleyball apparel and equipment is driven by several key factors and trends that reflect the sport’s growing popularity and the evolving preferences of consumers. One of the primary reasons for the expansion of the volleyball market is the increasing popularity of the sport itself. Moreover, volleyball is accessible and easy to play, requiring minimal equipment, just a ball and a net. This simplicity encourages participation, leading to a rise in both recreational and competitive play.

As more individuals become aware of the health benefits associated with physical activity, there is a corresponding increase in participation in sports, including volleyball. The emphasis on active lifestyles and fitness has led to greater involvement in sports activities, which in turn drives the demand for volleyball equipment. Schools and communities are increasingly promoting sports programs, contributing to a larger base of players and enthusiasts. This growing awareness of health and fitness encourages individuals to seek out sports that provide both enjoyment and physical benefits, with volleyball emerging as a popular choice.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Volleyball Apparel And Equipment Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The market for volleyball equipment is also benefiting from technological advancements and innovations. The sport has gained traction not only in traditional indoor settings but also in beach volleyball, which has seen significant growth due to its casual appeal and inclusion in international competitions like the Olympics. The rising number of tournaments and leagues, especially for women, has further fueled interest and participation in volleyball. Moreover, advancements in materials and manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing, allow for customized and high-performance equipment, further attracting players to invest in quality gear.

Manufacturers are continually developing new products that enhance performance and safety, such as lightweight and durable volleyballs, specialized footwear, and protective gear like knee pads. The introduction of smart volleyballs equipped with sensors to track performance metrics is an example of how technology is being integrated into the sport, providing players with valuable insights for improvement. For instance, in October 2023, The Pro Volleyball Federation launched the PRO Collection, an exclusive line of volleyball uniforms and apparel designed “For Pros, By Pros.” This initiative marks a significant step as the league prepares for its inaugural season, with all products crafted based on input and testing from Pro Volleyball Federation players.

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Market Report Highlights

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The presence and success of professional and collegiate volleyball leagues in North America, such as the AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) and NCAA volleyball programs, have elevated the sport’s profile. High-profile athletes and teams generate interest and inspire fans to participate in the sport themselves, driving up demand for related apparel and equipment.

Volleyball equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Innovations in volleyball equipment, such as lighter, more durable volleyballs and better-designed protective gear, enhance the playing experience by improving performance and reducing the risk of injury. These advancements make the sport more accessible and appealing, encouraging players to invest in the latest equipment to enhance their game.

Beach volleyball apparel & equipment are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. Advances in beach volleyball equipment and apparel technology have improved performance and comfort. For example, advancements in breathable, UV-protective clothing, sand-friendly shoes, and durable, weather-resistant volleyballs enhance the playing experience, encouraging more players to invest in high-quality gear that suits the beach environment.

Sales through online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Online platforms offer a more extensive selection of volleyball apparel and equipment compared to brick-and-mortar stores, which may have limited shelf space and stock. Consumers can choose from a wide range of brands, styles, and sizes, including niche products that might not be available in local stores. This variety ensures that customers can find exactly what they are looking for, boosting online sales.

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global volleyball apparel and equipment market based on product, category, distribution channel, and region:

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Apparel

Equipment

Footwear

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Indoor Volleyball

Beach Volleyball

Outdoor Volleyball

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Sporting Goods Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Others

Volleyball Apparel & Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



Curious about the Volleyball Apparel And Equipment Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.