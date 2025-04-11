Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market 2030: Expanding Access to Care

Posted on 2025-04-11 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global neglected tropical disease treatment market size is expected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of neglected tropical diseases is considered to be the vital impact rendering driver.

According to the data published in the WHO in 2018, T.B. Gambiense is endemic in 24 countries of Central and West Africa. This caused around 98% of reported cases of sleeping sickness. Furthermore, according to the CDC, around 400 people are infected annually by dengue.

Moreover, according to the statistics published in the WHO in 2019, more than 1.5 billion or 24% of the world’s population are infected with soil-transmitted helminthiases. These infections are distributed widely in tropical and subtropical areas majorly occurring in America, sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia, and China.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment MarketDownload your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market Size, by Product, 2020 – 2030 (USD Billion)

Presence of pipeline vaccines and drugs is also considered to be one of the major factors driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Bayer AG is developing Nifurtimox (BAYA2502), currently under phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Chagas disease. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. is developing Bedaquiline 200mg monotherapy regimen which is under phase II clinical trials for the treatment of leprosy and the study is estimated to be completed in 2021.

In addition, Instituto Butantan and Merck & Co., Inc. collaborated to develop vaccines against dengue in 2018. The Instituto Butantan is developing a dengue vaccine candidate in Brazil, TV003, which is in an ongoing Phase III clinical trial. Merck & Co., Inc. will provide funds to Instituto Butantan for its development.

Presence of key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Gilead Sciences is expected to fuel to the overall market growth. Involvement of these players in new product development is considered to be the contributing factor for the NTD treatment market.

Tropical Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights

  • Dengue held the largest segment share in 2023 owing to its increasing prevalence rate
  • Buruli ulcer is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to rising awareness about the disease
  • In 2023, drugs were anticipated to be the largest product segment
  • Vaccines are estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to strong presence of pipeline products
  • Asia Pacific dominated the neglected tropical disease treatment market in 2023
  • Latin America is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global neglected tropical disease treatment market based on disease, product, and region:

NTD Treatment Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Dengue
  • Rabies
  • Trachoma
  • Buruli Ulcer
  • Yaws
  • Leprosy
  • Chagas Disease
  • Human African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness)
  • Leishmaniases
  • Soil-transmitted Helminthiases
  • Others

NTD Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Drugs
  • Vaccines

NTD Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Kuwait

Curious about the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution