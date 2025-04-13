Shreekant Patil Inspires Entrepreneurship in Aspirant SCST Entrepreneurs with MCED in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil conducted a workshop on 29th March, 2025 with MCED covering MSME setup, government schemes, and emerging business sectors. An 18-day free entrepreneurship program for Scheduled Caste candidates was held from March 18 to April 4, 2025, sponsored by the Maharashtra Government and organized by MCED Nashik.

Training Session on Entrepreneurship Development for Scheduled Caste Entrepreneurs in Nashik

Maharashtra Government Industries Directorate, Mumbai, sponsored and organized by the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre (MCED), Nashik, and in collaboration with the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI), Mumbai, conducted the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Special Group Promotion Scheme. The 18-day free Residential Entrepreneurship Development Program was held for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates from March 18 to April 4, 2025.

On March 29, 2025, CE. Shreekant Patil, Senior Consultant at NPCI and a Startup India Mentor, conducted an energizing training session for 40 candidates from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts. The session focused on crucial topics such as setting up MSMEs, available government support for MSMEs, the Startup India and Standup India schemes, and opportunities in emerging sectors. CE. Shreekant Patil discussed the challenges of entrepreneurship, ways to overcome them, and provided insights into the SCSTHub platform, highlighting its role in supporting SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The session was well-received, with participants requesting a follow-up session due to the depth of information shared. The event was hosted at the Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre – MCED, Nashik, and concluded with a strong emphasis on how government initiatives can help foster entrepreneurship in the SC community.