Gas and Electric Pressure Cooker Market: Myths and Facts

Gas and Electric Pressure Cooker Market Growth & Trends

The global Gas and Electric Pressure Cooker Market size is expected to reach USD 12.74 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in the number of working population along with the rising demand for quick and easy cooking methods is projected to drive the growth. The market is driven by the use of advanced materials with enhanced safety features of the gas and electric pressure cookers. In addition, the use of special ceramic and nontoxic coating has been driving the product sales.

Newly introduced electric pressure cooker category is anticipated to witness significant growth in near future owing to the discount offers made available by kitchenware stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and mass merchandisers. Moreover, availability of dedicated space for shopping electric and gas pressure cookers in offline and online segments contributes to the market growth. In addition, the pressure cookers offer rich flavors to the cooked food while maintaining its essential nutrients. This factor is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to ascend at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the sales of pressure cookers to speed up the cooking process coupled with a rising number of nuclear household is anticipated to fuel the regional growth. Rise in purchasing power of consumers in the countries such as India and China has resulted in increased sales of new and innovative electric products. Moreover, rising product innovations such as automated and special coated pressure cookers is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Developed countries such as U.S., Canada, and Germany among others are anticipated to register significant rise in demand for the product. Rising interest for the pressure cookers due to their energy efficiency and low smoke emission is expected to fuel the demand as well as product innovation.

Companies operating in the gas and electric pressure cooker market engage in business activities such as innovation, product launches, and expanding their geographical reach to drive the product sales. The market is characterized by several initiatives, such as, acquisitions and mergers, online sales, and developments endeavored by the key players.

Gas and Electric Pressure Cooker Market Report Highlights

Based on material, stainless steel segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 62.9% in 2023. Stainless steel is most commonly used material for manufacturing gas and electric cookers as its capacity to withstand continuous exposure to heat, energy, and unusual strain for longer time. It also reduces the possibility of damages derived from scratches or rust

Based on application, the residential segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. Ease of accessibility and availability related to gas and electricity, ease of use, and enhanced technology solutions related to residential kitchens and home appliances are key growth drivers for this segment.

The offline distribution segment dominated the global industry in 2023. The availability of various gas & electric pressure cookers, including different designs and capacities distribute through offline channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores has been a significant driver of market growth.

Gas and Electric Pressure Cooker Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gas and electric pressure cooker market based on material, application, distribution channel, and region:

Gas & Electric Pressure Cooker Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

Gas & Electric Pressure Cooker Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Gas & Electric Pressure Cooker Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Gas & Electric Pressure Cooker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

