U.S. Laundry Care Market 2030: Balancing Quality and Affordability

U.S. Laundry Care Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. laundry care market size is expected to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2030, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market has experienced significant evolution as consumers have become more focused on product effectiveness and convenience. With brands like Persil and Tide continuing to dominate, smaller players have also found their niche by offering unique formulations and sustainable packaging. For example, Carbona, a brand known for its long-standing presence in the cleaning industry, recently entered the laundry detergent market with waterless detergent sheets, a product aimed at reducing environmental impact. This growing interest in eco-friendly options has encouraged both established and new brands to focus on sustainability without compromising on cleaning performance.

Despite the rise of smaller competitors, leading brands like Tide and Gain have maintained their market share by continuously innovating with new product lines. Tide, for instance, has introduced specialized products like Tide Pods and Tide Simply, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences from budget-conscious buyers to those looking for premium fabric care. These brands have successfully balanced affordability and premium product offerings to cater to different market segments, helping them sustain their dominance in the competitive U.S. laundry care market.

The demand for laundry care products continues to rise as consumers focus on both cleanliness and fabric preservation. Products designed to protect delicate fabrics and colors are becoming increasingly popular. Brands like Woolite and All have capitalized on this demand by offering specialized products for gentle cleaning. These products are targeted at consumers who want to preserve the life of their clothes, especially as garments become more expensive and consumers seek value from their investments. With an increased focus on fabric care, many brands are expanding their portfolios to meet the growing consumer need for specialized laundry solutions.

Retailers in the U.S. are seeing a shift in how consumers purchase laundry care products. While traditional in-store shopping remains popular, there has been a noticeable rise in online purchases, especially for niche products. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and direct-to-consumer models have provided smaller brands such as Dropps and Truman’s an opportunity to grow their customer base. These brands, often emphasizing sustainability and convenience, have taken advantage of the surge in online shopping during the past few years. This shift toward online retail, combined with subscription models, is reshaping how brands engage with consumers and distribute their laundry care products.

U.S. Laundry Care Market Report Highlights

Based on product, laundry detergents accounted for a significant share of the U.S. laundry care market. Demand for laundry detergents in the U.S. remains high due to ongoing price sensitivity and inflation, with value-based options gaining traction. Consumer preferences are also shifting toward convenient, sustainable options, such as waterless detergent sheets and eco-friendly formulas.

Based on application, demand for laundry care in commercial spaces is expected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2030. This is due to innovative product launches offering enhanced cleaning and sustainability. Additionally, advancements in formulations addressing tougher stains and odors will drive increased usage in hotels, healthcare, and other commercial sectors.

U.S. Laundry Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. Laundry Care market based on product and application:

U.S. Laundry Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Laundry Detergents

Fabric Softeners

Bleach

Laundry Boosters

Laundry Sanitizers/Disinfectants

Others

U.S. Laundry Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

