Obesity Treatment Market 2030: The Growing Importance of Public Health Initiatives

Obesity Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global obesity treatment market size is expected to reach USD 60.53 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.31% from 2025 to 2030. The upward trend in sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivity, and unhealthy food habits are the vital factors responsible for the high prevalence of obesity. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 30.0% of the global population is either obese or overweight.

Additionally, along with commercial availability of solutions for weight management, technological advancements introduced by the vertical players and supportive initiatives undertaken by the governments, create more awareness with regard to obesity and its impact on health. This is further driving the growth of the obesity treatment market.

There are various approaches for weight management such as diet, exercise, drugs, minimally invasive devices & implants, and surgeries. Amongst the prevalent drugs, the combination drugs hold the largest market share whereas satiety drugs that provide a feeling of fullness appear as the fastest-growing segment in the obesity treatment market.

In surgeries, gastric bypass procedures form the largest growing segment whereas the minimally invasive endoscopic procedure segment that involves surgical placement of implants and devices, such as satiety devices and gastric emptying devices, is the fastest-growing space.

Intense competition in the private sector has driven advancements and innovation toward the development of the latest techniques for obesity treatment that are offered in private hospitals and clinics. As a result, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is swiftly increasing. In addition, increasing awareness of obesity & the associated diseases and the commercial availability of weight management solutions is propelling the obesity treatment market.

Obesity Treatment Market Report Highlights

Based on drug class, the industry has been categorized into GLP-1 receptor agonists, lipase inhibitors, appetite suppressants, and other drug classes

Based on the route of administration, the obesity treatment market has been categorized into parenteral and oral

Based on distribution channels, the market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

The other pharmacies are expected to grow at a considerable growth of over the forecast period

North America obesity treatment market dominated the global industry with a revenue share of 73.39% in 2024

Obesity Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global obesity treatment market report on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region:

Obesity Treatment Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Lipase Inhibitors

Appetite Suppressants

Other Drug Class

Obesity Treatment of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Parenteral

Oral

Obesity Treatment Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other Pharmacies

Obesity Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



