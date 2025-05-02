Stem Cells Market: The Future is Cellular – A Look at Long-Term Trends

Stem Cells Industry Overview

The global Stem Cells Market, valued at USD 15.10 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2025 to 2030. Key drivers for this growth include the increasing development of precision medicine, the rising number of cell therapy production facilities, and a growing volume of clinical trials. Recent advancements in stem cell therapeutics and tissue engineering offer promising treatments for various diseases. Furthermore, the increasing demand for stem cell banking and a rise in research activities related to stem cell production, storage, and characterization are also expected to boost market revenue. Technological improvements in related markets supporting stem cell usage are additional factors reinforcing the anticipated growth in demand over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market by increasing the application of stem cells in novel coronavirus treatments, thereby raising the interest of medical researchers and increasing clinical trials. Regenerative medicine based on cellular therapies presents a potential treatment option for patients, aiming to reduce mortality and infection rates. Collaborations between companies and research institutes are focusing on developing new treatment options for the disease. For instance, in April 2020, the U.S. FDA approved a clinical trial application by the Infectious Disease Research Institute and Celularity to develop a cell-based therapy for COVID-19. Consequently, the growing applications in clinical trials are expected to drive the demand for stem cells during the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

The induced pluripotent stem cells segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11.08% from 2025 to 2030, owing to increased investment in developing regenerative medicines using induced pluripotent stem cells, ensuring reproducibility and maintenance, ability to differentiate into all cell types, and high proliferative ability. Many leading companies are also expanding services related to iPSCs as their importance in the treatment of various diseases grows. For instance, in January 2021, REPROCELL launched a new personalized induced pluripotent stem cell production service for generating patient-specific iPSC. The service will assist in the preparation and storage of an individual’s iPSCs for the development of regenerative medicines to treat future illnesses or injury. They are developed from mature cells using ready-to-use RNA reprogramming technology.

Application Insights

The drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR from 2025-2030. As it is useful in studying human disease etiology, identifying pathological mechanisms, and developing therapeutic strategies for tackling various diseases, market products are seeing increased penetration across the drug discovery process. Because they can mimic patients’ molecular and cellular phenotypes, iPSC-based models are preferred over phenotypic screening. Pharmaceutical companies can use these to test hypothesized drug mechanisms in vitro in a cost-effective manner before conducting clinical trials.

Technology Insights

The cell acquisition segment captured the highest revenue share of 33.43% of the market in 2024. The discovery of embryonic stem cells has paved the way for the development of novel treatments for several diseases. These cells are pluripotent and can be used to differentiate many cell types in the body. However, obtaining embryonic cells directly from the embryo has raised ethical concerns. Hence, researchers discovered an alternative—iPS cells. For instance, in September 2020, a collaborative team of researchers from Singapore and Australia studied the molecular changes, which occur when adult skin cells become induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). This led to the creation of new stem cells that could produce placenta tissue which could possibly lead to the development of new treatments for placenta complications arising during pregnancy.

Therapy Insights

The allogenic therapy segment captured the largest revenue share of 59.33% in 2024 with regard to revenue generation. Factors such as high pricing and growth in stem cell banking have contributed to the segment’s growth. Moreover, many cell therapy companies are shifting their business toward the development of allogeneic cell therapy products. This, in turn, is expected to result in the significant growth of this segment.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured the largest revenue share of 54.19% in 2024. Some of the factors that can be attributed to the segment’s share are the rising prevalence of chronic disease, an increase in clinical trials, and an upsurge in strategic activities along with improvements in healthcare services. For instance, in August 2022, StemCyte, Inc. obtained approval from the U.S. FDA for their Phase II clinical trial for post-COVID syndrome using umbilical cord blood stem cell therapy. Moreover, in April 2022, the U.S. FDA granted clearance to BioCardia’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial of BCDA-04 in adults improving from acute respiratory distress syndrome linked with COVID-19.

Regional Insights

The stem cells market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate of 16.08% CAGR during 2025-2030 owing to strong product pipelines of therapies based on stem cells and a huge patient population base. The market is expected to grow at a rapid rate due to the increasing incidence rate of diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and diabetes. Moreover, government funding to accelerate research on stem cells further strengthens the growth of this region. For instance, In February 2022, the government of India set up state-of-the-art stem cell research facilities in 40 leading health research and educational institutions. The government has also spent USD 80 million through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the last three years on certain research projects.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Stem Cells Market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in this market are developing new products and undertaking collaborative initiatives to increase their product portfolio, customer reach, and geographic presence. These strategies are expected to favor market growth in the coming years as more players enter the market and try to secure their market position.

Key Stem Cells Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the stem cells market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG (CellGenix GmbH)

PromoCell GmbH

Takara Holdings, Inc.

Lonza

ATCC

AcceGen

Cell Applications, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cellular Engineering Technologies

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Recent Developments