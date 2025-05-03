Liv Harper, Texas Native with a Global Heart, Joins The JP Emerson Show

Austin, TX, 2025-05-03 — / EPR Network / — Liv Harper, a dynamic public relations professional, model, and philanthropist from Austin, Texas, has officially joined The JP Emerson Show , a globally recognized platform celebrating automotive culture and community upliftment. With her passion for cars, commitment to giving back, and vibrant Texas spirit, Harper is set to connect with a worldwide audience while amplifying the show’s mission of “rising by lifting others.”

A self-described “plain Texas girl,” Harper brings a unique blend of authenticity, resilience, and enthusiasm to the show. Her love for vintage cars, Texas barbecue, and dance is matched only by her dedication to improving lives. “Joining The JP Emerson Show is an exciting opportunity to connect with a global audience,” Harper said. “JP’s authentic approach and commitment to uplifting others align perfectly with my values and passions.”

Harper was drawn to the show by host JP Emerson’s ability to foster genuine conversations that transcend titles and fame. “JP sees past the surface and talks about what matters to those of us who live and breathe cars and racing,” she explained. “It’s real, raw, and refreshing.” His mantra, “we rise by lifting others,” resonated deeply with Harper’s lifelong commitment to philanthropy, rooted in her family’s tradition of charitable giving.

With a professional background in public relations and marketing, Harper is a natural fit for the show’s global platform. Her experience as a fashion and print model adds a touch of glamour, though she remains grounded in her casual style of jeans and T-shirts. “I’m just me—living proof you don’t have to fit a mold,” Harper said. “You can be yourself, kick stereotypes to the curb, and still be successful.”

Harper’s resilience shines through her journey as a hearing-impaired individual, a detail she embraces matter-of-factly. “It’s like holding a seashell to your ear,” she described. “I don’t let it slow me down.” Initially hesitant about joining an audio-based show, Harper was reassured by Emerson’s warmth and accommodations. “He asked what they could do to make things comfortable for me,” she recalled. “That’s when I knew I’d found the right place.”

Harper’s addition to The JP Emerson Show marks an exciting chapter for both her and the platform. “I’m thrilled to connect with like-minded car enthusiasts from across the globe,” she said. Her down-to-earth charm, professional savvy, and passion for giving back will undoubtedly amplify the show’s impact, proving that a Texas girl with a global heart can make a difference far beyond the Lone Star State.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Liv Harper Media Relations

Email: JP@JPEmerson.com attn: LIV



About Liv Harper

Liv Harper is an Austin-based public relations professional, model, and philanthropist. A proud Texan with a passion for cars, dance, and community betterment, she brings authenticity and resilience to everything she does, inspiring others to embrace their true selves.

About The JP Emerson Show

The JP Emerson Show ( www.jpemerson.com ) is a global platform celebrating automotive stories and the people behind them. Hosted by JP Emerson, the show fosters meaningful connections and supports charitable causes, embodying the ethos of “rising by lifting others.”