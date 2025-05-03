Despite Rising Security Concerns, 93% of Organizations in India Lack Quantum Computing Strategy, Reveals ISACA Survey

Illinois, USA,, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — ISACA, the leading global professional association dedicated to advancing careers in digital trust, has released its first global Quantum Computing Pulse Poll, revealing that while quantum computing holds groundbreaking potential, it also poses significant cybersecurity risks — and most organizations remain critically unprepared.

This global ISACA survey of 2,600 professionals — including 229 from India — reveals a striking gap between awareness and action on quantum computing. While 53% of India-based technology and cybersecurity experts believe quantum computing could soon compromise today’s encryption standards, only 7% say their organizations have a clear strategy in place, and just 9% consider it a high business priority.

Quantum computing is poised to reshape industries — from accelerating AI and data analysis to unlocking new business opportunities and redefining workforce skillsets. According to ISACA’s survey, 60% of respondents from India believe it will significantly speed up data analysis, 59% see it as creating opportunities for businesses, and 64% of professionals say they are somewhat optimistic about quantum computing’s impact in their sector/industry.

Yet, 51% also recognize it could increase or shift cybersecurity risks, and 46% foresee regulatory and compliance challenges. Security remains the top concern for India-based respondents, with over half (53%) fearing that quantum computing could break today’s internet encryption before browsers and websites fully implement new post quantum cryptography algorithms. The threat of “harvest now, decrypt later”—where cybercriminals stockpile encrypted data for future decryption using quantum power—also weighs heavily, flagged by 51% of those surveyed in India.

“Many organizations underestimate the rapid advancement of quantum computing and its potential to break existing encryption,” says Jamie Norton, ISACA board director. “They need to start examining whether they have the expertise to implement post-quantum cryptography solutions now, to ensure they are able to effectively mitigate its impacts.”

Despite Risks, Quantum Preparedness Remains Low

Despite quantum computing’s transformative potential, the ISACA survey reveals that many organizations are still slow to act.

19% of respondents in India admitted they have no awareness of their company’s planned or current use of quantum computing.

A striking 33% confirmed their companies have not discussed quantum computing at all.

Yet 40% of organizations in India believe the transformative potential of quantum computing will be realized within the next five years, underscoring the urgency of action.

When it comes to formal strategic planning, the gap is even more evident:

Only 9% of organizations in India consider quantum computing a high-priority area for near-term planning.

25% have placed it on their long-term roadmap.

33% report that the topic hasn’t been discussed at all within their organizations.

For those beginning to take steps toward quantum readiness, the focus areas reflect the complexities of this emerging technology:

38% are assessing regulatory and compliance implications.

36% are exploring quantum-safe cryptographic solutions.

36% are collaborating with quantum hardware and software providers or consortia.

32% are providing staff training and upskilling on quantum computing.

28% are investing in research, development, and proof-of-concept projects.

This data highlights an urgent need for proactive planning and a stronger focus on upskilling — especially as the global race toward quantum resilience accelerates.

“Though no one knows for sure when the transformative power of quantum computing will be realized, organizations must shift their focus toward proactive readiness and workforce upskilling to secure digital assets and embrace this technological leap with confidence. It’s concerning that 38% of organizations have not even begun to take steps to prepare for quantum computing, and even more telling that only 43% of Indian IT and cybersecurity professionals have a clear understanding of quantum computing’s capabilities. This highlights an urgent need for awareness and skill-building across India’s tech ecosystem,” says R.V. Raghu, director, Versatilist Consulting India Pvt Ltd, and ISACA India Ambassador.

