33 Years of Leather Excellence: How XL Became a Global Fashion Partner

Kolkata, India, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — From a humble workshop in Kolkata to a world-class leather manufacturing house, XL Enterprises has spent over three decades perfecting the art of leather craftsmanship. What began with just three work tables and two pedal-operated stitching machines has grown into a globally trusted name in the leather industry.

With a portfolio that spans men’s and women’s wallets, handbags, travel gear, wine carriers, and luxury accessories, XL has positioned itself as a reliable partner to fashion brands across the Americas, Europe, and the UK. Our ability to blend heritage artistry with modern design has earned us long-standing collaborations with top global labels.

What sets us apart? A relentless commitment to quality, ethical production, and innovation. XL is BSCI, SEDEX, ISO 9001:2015, and C-TPAT certified, ensuring every product meets the highest international standards. We source premium leather from Italy, Asia, and certified Indian tanneries, and rely on expert designers from NIFT to deliver fashion-forward pieces with timeless appeal.

With over one million products manufactured annually, XL Enterprises Ltd. continues to be a name brands trust. For us, it’s not just about making leather goods — it’s about creating lasting impressions.