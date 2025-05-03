Seizing New Opportunities: Yiwu Gifts, Fashion Products & Houseware Fair 2025 Brings Global Buyers Closer to Supply Chain Business Prospects

Yiwu, China, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — As a global barometer and distribution hub for small commodity trade, Yiwu is once again set to host its flagship annual event. The Yiwu Gifts, Fashion Products & Houseware Fair 2025 will be held from May 18–20 at Halls A1, B1, and C1 of the Yiwu International Expo Center.

Jointly organized by RX Huabo—renowned for 32 years of success with the Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair—alongside Yiwu China Commodity City Exhibition Co., Ltd. and the Yiwu Arts and Gifts Industry Association, the show aims to connect global buyers with China’s most dynamic supply chains.

Under the theme “Direct Sourcing, Targeted Matchmaking, Global Opportunities,” the fair will span 30,000 sqm and feature 800+ quality exhibitors presenting over 50,000 new and trending products. Categories range from crafts and seasonal gifts to fashion accessories, home goods, and collectible toys, making it a one-stop sourcing platform for buyers worldwide.

Direct-from-Factory Sourcing: Powering Yiwu as a Premier Global Hub

Widely known as the “World’s Supermarket,” Yiwu capitalizes on its vast industrial clusters and supply chain infrastructure. With decades of market insights and transactional data, the organizers have curated today’s most in-demand products and emerging hits to offer unmatched sourcing efficiency.

This year’s show reinforces its direct-from-source model, bringing together over 800 manufacturers from key industrial belts across China, including local Yiwu suppliers, Chenghai toys, Taizhou drinkware, Zhongshan appliances, and Dongguan collectibles. Buyers can inspect products and connect directly with suppliers on-site, streamlining procurement and cutting costs.

Products span 20+ categories—ranging from daily essentials and festive goods to smart home devices and mobile accessories. Attendees can discover everything from trending social media bestsellers to new releases by top OEMs serving global brands. The fair is designed to support diverse sourcing needs across e-commerce, livestreaming, cross-border trade, and general merchandise.

Curated Highlights: The “Bestseller Zone”

A key attraction will be the Bestseller Zone—featuring high-potential new releases and category leaders, selected using years of data and market analysis. From finely crafted ceramics and carvings to trend-driven collectibles like blind boxes, figurines, and IP collaborations, the zone will highlight products that resonate with younger consumers. Green innovations in smart appliances, health and personal care, outdoor gear, and eco-friendly home goods will also take center stage, enabling buyers to build future-ready, differentiated portfolios.

30,000+ Buyers Expected: Full-Channel Coverage & Targeted Matchmaking

Backed by Yiwu’s global trading network and the resources of all three organizers, the fair is expected to attract over 30,000 professional buyers—including international visitors from the U.S., India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Buyer profiles include:

Gift importers and distributors

Product selectors from e-commerce and livestreaming platforms

Cross-border e-commerce sellers and foreign traders based in China

General merchandise and small goods wholesalers

To boost sourcing efficiency, a Live Streaming Corridor will feature top influencers broadcasting directly from the show floor—offering exhibitors immediate visibility to end consumers and expanding their digital reach.

End-to-End Supply Chain Services: Design to Delivery

To support SMEs, the show provides integrated supply chain services—from design and manufacturing to packaging and logistics. Exhibitors will offer custom product design, smart automation technologies, creative and sustainable packaging, as well as solutions in cross-border logistics, payments, and IP protection.

Industry forums and seminars will also be held onsite, delivering expert insights and actionable strategies to help businesses scale globally.

Unlock Global Opportunities

From “Made in China” to “Global Business,” the 2025 Yiwu Gifts Fair empowers international trade with direct sourcing, precision matchmaking, and full-spectrum services. Whether expanding into new markets or elevating domestic retail offerings, this is the sourcing destination one can’t afford to miss.

For more information, visit https://yiwu.rxhuabo.com.cn/