RPost Named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ Report on E-Signature Services

RPost earns top scores in Forrester Wave™ for e-signatures, recognized for service depth, compliance, and scalability across global enterprise needs.

Posted on 2025-05-03 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in secure messaging and e-signature solutions, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester Research’s prestigious Forrester Wave™: E-Signatures report. The report awarded RPost a perfect score for the breadth and depth of its e-signature services, regulatory compliance, and enterprise scalability. The company’s integrated Registered Email platform, which enables users to track, prove, sign, and encrypt documents, was highlighted as a key differentiator. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the long-standing collaboration with customers in delivering not just signature tools but a comprehensive platform for critical business communications.

In addition to top marks, RPost received high ratings for its e-signature capture technology, global support, and strategic vision. The company serves a wide array of industries—including insurance, law, finance, healthcare, and defense—across six continents. With over a decade of proven reliability, RPost’s customer base ranges from major enterprises to thousands of small businesses, all valuing its ease of use and regulatory rigor. This latest recognition by Forrester further solidifies RPost’s position as a trusted innovator in digital transaction management.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-e-signature-services-cited-strong-performer-independent-research-firm

