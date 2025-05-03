Tariff-Free Shinybow Products Now at HDTV Supply – While Inventory Lasts

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a premier supplier of professional AV equipment, is pleased to announce that a wide range of Shinybow products are now available tariff-free for a limited time. Customers can take advantage of this opportunity to purchase from current U.S. stock before new tariffs on imported goods take effect.

No Tariffs on Existing Shinybow Inventory

Due to shifts in international trade policies, tariffs on imported electronics have significantly increased. However, HDTV Supply secured a substantial inventory of Shinybow products prior to the tariff changes, and this stock is not subject to additional import duties. Customers can now enjoy tariff-free pricing while this U.S.-based inventory lasts.

This exclusive offer applies only to items already warehoused in the United States. Once this supply is exhausted, newly imported Shinybow products will be priced to reflect the impact of new tariffs.

Shop Early to Save

HDTV Supply encourages customers to act quickly, as the demand for Shinybow’s video matrix switches, HDMI extenders, converters, and distribution systems remains high. With no tariffs applied to the current stock, AV professionals and system integrators have a unique opportunity to save on reliable, high-performance products trusted across commercial, education, broadcast, and government markets.

View all available Shinybow products at: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/shinybow.html

Why Shinybow?

Shinybow USA is renowned for its advanced video distribution and signal management solutions. With a focus on performance, quality, and value, Shinybow’s products are widely used in AV system installations that require durability and precision. From seamless switching to long-distance HDMI extension, their solutions are designed for maximum compatibility and ease of integration.

HDTV Supply – Your Trusted AV Partner

As an authorized reseller of Shinybow products, HDTV Supply offers more than just competitive prices. Our customers benefit from:

S.-based inventory ready to ship

Technical guidance and support

Reliable warranty-backed products

Fast processing and fulfillment

With sufficient stock available throughout the month, HDTV Supply is fully equipped to meet ongoing demand—while keeping prices free from new tariff impacts.

Secure Tariff-Free Pricing Before Stock Runs Out

This limited-time offer provides a valuable opportunity for resellers, integrators, and facilities managers to avoid cost increases tied to newly implemented import tariffs. HDTV Supply emphasizes that this offer is only valid while U.S. stock lasts. Once depleted, updated pricing will reflect the added cost of post-tariff imports.

For inquiries, bulk orders, or to check availability, customers are encouraged to contact HDTV Supply or visit the https://www.hdtvsupply.com/shinybow.html .

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation's top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.