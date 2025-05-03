RPost Launches Robust Upgrade to Its Patented Registered Email and Messaging Platform

RPost unveils a powerful upgrade to its secure cloud SaaS platform, offering advanced tracking, encryption, and e-signature tools for businesses of all sizes.

Posted on 2025-05-03 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of the Registered Email service, has announced a significant upgrade to its secure messaging and document delivery platform. This next-generation cloud SaaS solution integrates patented technologies that support tracking, proof of delivery, encryption, large file transfer, and electronic signatures. Tailored for both small businesses and large enterprises, the platform offers simple, feature-rich tools alongside customizable configurations and automation options.

Key enhancements include real-time messaging analytics, policy-based encryption, secure large file handling, and automated PDF form signing with data extraction. RPost’s upgraded apps for Outlook, Salesforce, iOS, and Android, as well as new APIs and a document output management app for systems like SAP, expand flexibility and integration. With 11 newly granted patents protecting its innovations, RPost reinforces its leadership in secure, compliant digital communications.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-upgrades-patented-track-prove-sign-encrypt-services

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution