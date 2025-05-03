RPost Launches Robust Upgrade to Its Patented Registered Email and Messaging Platform

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of the Registered Email service, has announced a significant upgrade to its secure messaging and document delivery platform. This next-generation cloud SaaS solution integrates patented technologies that support tracking, proof of delivery, encryption, large file transfer, and electronic signatures. Tailored for both small businesses and large enterprises, the platform offers simple, feature-rich tools alongside customizable configurations and automation options.

Key enhancements include real-time messaging analytics, policy-based encryption, secure large file handling, and automated PDF form signing with data extraction. RPost’s upgraded apps for Outlook, Salesforce, iOS, and Android, as well as new APIs and a document output management app for systems like SAP, expand flexibility and integration. With 11 newly granted patents protecting its innovations, RPost reinforces its leadership in secure, compliant digital communications.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-upgrades-patented-track-prove-sign-encrypt-services