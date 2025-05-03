Human-Computer Interaction Specialist Osaretin Agbonavbare Wins Prestigious Award for Innovation in Education Technology in the United States

Washington DC, United States , 2025-05-3 — /EPR Network/ —

It’s delightful to announce that Osaretin Agbonavbare, a distinguished Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) specialist and serial entrepreneur, has been recognized once again for his groundbreaking work in education technology. The American Business and Entrepreneurship Awards has honored him as the 2024 Texas Winner for the Innovator in Education Technology Award.

This esteemed recognition celebrates Osaretin’s pioneering contributions to education technology and his commitment to enhancing learning experiences globally. With over a decade of experience in providing expert consultancy and insights on AI tools, Osaretin has established himself as a thought leader in HCI.

Osaretin is a prolific author, having penned 27 books on diverse topics, including artificial intelligence, psychology, smart technologies, financial literacy, leadership, and more. Some of his notable works available on Amazon include:

1. Artificial Intelligence in Psychotherapy: The Future of Therapy

2. The Psychology of An Entrepreneur: How to Win Big Mentally in Business

3. Mistakes to Avoid in Western Countries: US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

4. 10 Laws of Keeping Her Committed: The Alpha Blueprint for Modern Men

5. How to Win and Influence People Online

6. Afro Coin: Uniting Africa’s Economy

7. Single, Strong But Misinformed: Why Single Mothers Struggle

Osaretin’s achievements have also been recognized with the prestigious Global Recognition Award for his contributions to human-computer interaction and education technology.

He is best known for developing the AI-Driven Personalized Learning Ecosystem (APLE), a revolutionary platform that tailors educational experiences to individual students’ needs. By leveraging artificial intelligence, APLE adapts learning materials and strategies in real-time, ensuring every learner has access to the resources they need to succeed.

Osaretin’s innovative approach promotes academic achievement, fosters a love of learning, and makes education more engaging and accessible. His work stands out as a beacon of hope for educators and students alike in an increasingly technology-reliant world.

Article: https://www.abaeawards.com/post/osaretin-agbonavbare-named-2024-texas-winner-for-innovator-in-education-technology-award

