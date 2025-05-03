Sarva Labs Unveiled MOI: The World’s First Context Chain Powered by Contextual Compute at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Sarva Labs, a pioneering deep-tech company at the forefront of decentralized infrastructure, proudly unveiled MOI — the world’s first Context Chain — during TOKEN2049 in Dubai.

Breaking away from traditional blockchain architectures that are data-centric and transactional, MOI is purpose-built around participants, their interactions, and the context in which they occur. This breakthrough reflects a transformative shift toward human-centric, intelligent infrastructure capable of powering the next evolution of the Internet of Value.

At the heart of MOI lies a novel computing model called Contextual Compute — an entirely new paradigm where infrastructure dynamically adapts based on who is participating, what is happening, and why it matters. This model unlocks powerful real-world capabilities, including:

Safe, participant-centric decentralized finance (DeFi)

Trustful, privacy-aware artificial intelligence (AI)

Hyper-local decentralized applications (dApps)

Unlike conventional blockchains that treat all interactions the same, MOI reflects the richness and nuance of real-life human dynamics — paving the way for scalable, intelligent, and deeply personalized digital experiences.

“This isn’t just another chain — it’s a shift in what Web3 can actually do,” said Anantha Krishnan, Founder of Sarva Labs. “With MOI, Web3 moves beyond just payments and static tokenization. Now we can build real-world applications with the simplicity of cloud computing, the verifiability of blockchain, and the intelligence of AI.”

As part of the launch, Sarva Labs also announced the formation of the Contextual Compute Foundation — an independent, global initiative dedicated to promoting open research, education, and adoption of participant-centric computing. The Foundation’s mission is to humanize the internet by supporting ethical development and widespread understanding of context-aware technologies.

About Sarva Labs

Sarva Labs, Inc. is a USA-based deep-tech innovator leading the next frontier of intelligent digital infrastructure. Focused on bridging AI and Web3 through human-centric design, Sarva Labs is the creator of Contextual Compute and MOI — a groundbreaking platform built to support the next wave of scalable, decentralized applications and networks that mirror the complexity of human interaction.

