BOND REES REPORTS 42% SURGE IN FLY-TIPPING INVESTIGATION REQUESTS

LONDON, UK,2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the leading private investigations agency, has reported a 42% increase in fly-tipping investigation requests over the past six months, as illegal waste dumping continues to plague communities across the United Kingdom.

The firm has received a significant uptick in enquiries from a diverse range of clients including local councils, private companies, sports clubs, farmers, and community groups who have fallen victim to this environmental crime. Many clients are now seeking Bond Rees’ expertise in setting up covert camera surveillance at identified fly-tipping hotspots.

Recent UK government statistics show that fly-tipping incidents increased by 16% nationwide in 2024, with local authorities reporting over 1.2 million cases. The cost to taxpayers for clearing illegally dumped waste exceeded £375 million last year alone, placing additional strain on already stretched local government budgets.

Bond Rees’ analysis points to several factors driving this alarming trend. Restrictions placed on commercial vehicles at local amenity tips have inadvertently created barriers for legitimate waste disposal. Additionally, increased charges for disposing of certain materials such as construction waste, tires, and hazardous items have incentivised unscrupulous operators to resort to illegal dumping.

The agency has also identified a growing number of unlicensed “man with a van” operators and cowboy traders who offer waste clearance services for cash without proper disposal permits, subsequently abandoning the collected waste in rural areas, vacant lots, and industrial estates.

The environmental impact extends beyond the immediate eyesore. Fly-tipped waste often contains hazardous materials that can contaminate soil and waterways, harm wildlife, and pose serious public health risks. For private landowners, the financial burden is particularly severe as they bear full responsibility for clearance costs, which can range from hundreds to thousands of pounds per incident.

Aaron Bond, Founder and Managing Director of Bond Rees, commented: “The dramatic rise in fly-tipping investigations reflects a growing crisis that affects communities nationwide. Our specialised surveillance techniques have proven highly effective in identifying perpetrators and providing crucial evidence for prosecutions. While the immediate cost of clearing fly-tipped waste is substantial, the long-term environmental damage and community impact are immeasurable. We’re committed to working with our clients to combat this issue through both preventative measures and bringing offenders to justice.”

Bond Rees offers comprehensive fly-tipping investigation services, including covert surveillance installation, evidence gathering, offender identification, and expert witness testimony for legal proceedings.

