Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Expands with Rapid Testing

The global infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 54.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in this market is fueled by several factors, including the increasing incidence of diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and rising collaborations among industry leaders. For example, in February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with Mylab Discovery Solutions to develop and distribute diagnostic test kits for conditions including multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, HIV, and genetic analysis (HLA B27) in India. This collaboration leverages Thermo Fisher’s global expertise and Mylab’s local manufacturing strengths to enhance accessibility to high-quality diagnostics.

Product Insights

In 2024, the consumables segment emerged as the leading product category, capturing 64.3% of the total revenue share. The evolution of diagnostic technologies has created demand for advanced, user-friendly consumables essential for modern testing techniques. The growth in point-of-care and at-home testing solutions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly increased the use of consumables. This shift prompted manufacturers to ramp up research and development, resulting in the introduction of more efficient and specialized products.

Sample Insights

Nasopharyngeal swabs held the largest market share in the sample type segment, accounting for 34.8% in 2024. Recognized as the standard method for diagnosing respiratory infections such as COVID-19, influenza, and other viral or bacterial illnesses, these swabs are favored for their ability to collect high-quality samples from the upper respiratory tract. The demand for nasopharyngeal swabs surged alongside the adoption of molecular diagnostics like polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which requires accurate sample collection. The COVID-19 outbreak notably accelerated their use, with increased production and emphasis from healthcare systems on reliable diagnostic practices.

Technology Insights

The molecular diagnostics segment represented 66.6% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by the need for accurate testing of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. PCR remains the benchmark technology in this segment due to its reliability in DNA amplification. Companies have responded to market demands by introducing multiplex assays capable of identifying several pathogens from a single swab. A notable example is GENETWORx, LLC, which launched a diagnostic test in December 2020 capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2, RSV, and Influenza A & B from one sample.

Application Insights

The COVID-19 diagnostic segment led the market in 2024, generating 43.8% of the total revenue. The emergence of new variants, regulatory approvals, and increased R&D efforts contributed to this trend. However, as vaccination rates rise and the severity of the disease declines, a reduction in testing volumes is anticipated. To adapt, companies are increasingly offering direct-to-consumer test kits, enabling users to collect their own samples without clinical assistance and speeding up result delivery.

End-use Insights

Diagnostic laboratories accounted for the highest revenue share by end-use in 2024, with a 42.2% contribution. These facilities are equipped with advanced tools and trained personnel capable of delivering accurate, comprehensive diagnostic services. They play a critical role in detecting infectious and chronic conditions that require detailed analysis. With the growing need for early diagnosis and the high throughput capabilities of labs, their importance in the healthcare ecosystem continues to rise. Technological advancements, including automation and artificial intelligence, have further improved laboratory operations and turnaround times.

Regional Insights

North America led the global market in 2024, accounting for 41.85% of total revenue. The region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, and rapid integration of new diagnostic technologies contribute to its dominance. Additionally, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in the U.S. supports continuous innovation in diagnostic solutions.

Leading Market Players

Prominent companies in the infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market include:

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BD

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Qiagen

