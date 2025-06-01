West USA Realty of Prescott Celebrates Excellence at 2024 Awards Banquet

Prescott, AZ, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott lit up the town on March 10, 2025, with its annual 2024 Awards Banquet, celebrating the incredible achievements of its real estate agents. The event was a lively, heartfelt, and unforgettable day, hosted by none other than CEO Michael Eastwood. With over 60 attendees, the banquet was a resounding success, filled with gratitude, laughter, and recognition of the hard work and dedication that defines the West USA Realty family.

The celebration kicked off with Michael Eastwood warmly thanking the event sponsors and the executive staff at West USA Realty, whose unwavering support keeps the brokerage thriving. The excitement built as Michael began awarding the Service Awards, honoring agents for their long-term commitment, including milestones of 5, 10, and 20 years of service with the company.

The highlight of the day was the presentation of the President’s Award, where 33 of the top-performing agents were recognized for their exceptional success in 2024. These agents have set the bar high, showcasing their dedication to excellence in serving clients and driving results in the real estate market.

But the fun didn’t stop there! Michael Eastwood kept the energy high with a series of unique and entertaining awards, including:

Largest Sale of the Year Smallest Sale of the Year Rising Star Award To add even more excitement, agents had the chance to win amazing prizes, making the day not only about recognition but also about celebration and camaraderie.

“This banquet is about more than just awards,” said Michael Eastwood. “It’s a celebration of the incredible people who make West USA Realty of Prescott the success that it is. Our agents are the heart and soul of this company, and today, we honor their hard work, passion, and commitment to excellence.”

The event served as a reminder of the strong community and family-like culture that West USA Realty fosters. With every award presented, every laugh shared, and every moment of gratitude expressed, the banquet underscored the brokerage’s commitment to its agents and its mission of empowering success.

As the day concluded, the agents left not only with awards and prizes but also with a renewed sense of pride and motivation to tackle another incredible year ahead.

For more information about West USA Realty of Prescott, visit www.westusaofprescott.com or call +1 (928) 636-1500.

Media Contact: Michael Eastwood CEO, West USA Realty of Prescott Phone: +1 (928) 636-1500 Email: mdewestusa@gmail.com

About West USA Realty of Prescott: West USA Realty of Prescott is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage serving Yavapai County. Ranked as the 14th most productive real estate firm nationwide, the company specializes in Residential, Commercial, Land, Relocation, Luxury Homes, and Business Opportunities.