Lift And Shift Movers Limited to Launch Truck Rental Services Soon

Tauranga, New Zealand, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Lift And Shift Movers Limited, one of Tauranga’s most trusted names in moving and relocation services, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new Truck Rental Services. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide even more flexible, affordable, and convenient moving solutions to individuals, families, and businesses across New Zealand.

With the launch of truck rentals, Lift And Shift Movers Limited will empower customers to take full control of their moving experience — whether for a DIY home move, office relocation, or transporting large items. Customers can anticipate a modern, well-maintained fleet of trucks available in various sizes, ensuring the right fit for every move.

Lift And Shift Movers Limited plans to launch truck rental services featuring easy online booking options, competitive pricing, and flexible rental terms. This addition aims to complement their already popular full-service moving solutions, providing even greater choice to their growing customer base.

For more information about Lift And Shift Movers Limited and updates on the truck rental launch, visit https://www.liftandshiftmovers.co.nz/.

About Lift and Shift Movers Limited:

Lift And Shift Movers Limited is a premier moving company in Tauranga, New Zealand. Specialising in residential and office relocations, the company is known for its exceptional service, high-quality packing materials, and extensive reach across New Zealand. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a reputation for reliability, Lift and Shift Movers Limited is dedicated to making every move a smooth and stress-free experience.