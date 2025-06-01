CHETU ELEVATES WILL RANNEY AND RANDALL IHA TO SALES DIRECTOR ROLES

Sunrise, FL, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, recently announced the promotions of Will Ranney and Randall Iha to Directors of Sales.

Jeff Parcheta, Director of Sales at Chetu, praised both of them for consistently exceeding their goals.

“Will closes deals, deeply understands our sales process, and always develops effective sales strategies,” Parcheta said. “Randall is a top performer who has developed an effective sales strategy that has contributed to his success.”

Parcheta also noted their outstanding contributions to team development.

“Will and Randall have demonstrated strong leaderships and mentorship skills with the sales staff,” he added. “We expect they will lead their teams to continued success.”

Ranney, who has been with Chetu for three years, most recently as a Senior Account Executive, said he is excited about his new challenge.

“Since I started, everyone—especially Jeff—has supported my growth. I am looking forward to continuing the same tradition,” Ranney said.

Randall, who has been with Chetu for almost 2.5 years, said he is also excited at this new challenge in his career.

“We have a great sales team led by Jeff representing Chetu’s nationally recognized digital intelligence and software solutions across more than 40 industries,” Randall said. “I expect even more success in the years to come.”

In the past six months, five leading technology research companies have recognized Chetu’s excellence in AI and digital intelligence, including Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG.

For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.