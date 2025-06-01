ODM Educational Group Achieves Exceptional Results in CBSE Class 10th & 12th Examinations 2025

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group has secured outstanding results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic year 2024-25. The results highlight the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

The CBSE announced the results, revealing impressive performances from students across all ODM institutions. The group achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in both Grade 10th and Grade 12th examinations.

In Class 10th, Dayasankara Sahoo, Aryam Kumar Hota, and Biswajeet Nayak from ODM Public School jointly secured the top position of the ODM Educational Group with an outstanding 99.2%. Reflecting the group’s strong academic standards, 73 students scored above 95%, and 167 students achieved above 90%, with the overall school average standing at an impressive 85.50%.

For Class 12th, ODM Educational Group continued its tradition of excellence with Sidharth Mahapatra from ODM Public School leading as the group’s topper with a remarkable 99.4%. The results were outstanding, with 59 students scoring above 95% and 220 students scoring above 90%. The group’s average for Class 12th was an impressive 81.30%.

Adding to the group’s success, ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar, showcased commendable results. In Class 10th, Suvam Kumar Sahoo led the batch with 97.2%, with 5 students scoring above 95% and 20 students scoring above 90%, resulting in a school average of 81.55%. In Class 12th, Aryaman Tripathy emerged as the school topper with an impressive 96.80%; 8 students scored above 95%, and 30 students crossed the 90% mark, with a school average of 79.80%.

At ODM International School, Angul, Sayoone Pradhan topped Class 10th with 97.8%, supported by 9 students scoring above 95% and 38 above 90%, bringing the school average to 77.20%. In Class 12th, Adyasha Acharya topped with 93.4%, with the school average standing at 66.40%, showcasing the growing academic strength of the Angul campus.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments. “These exceptional results reflect the dedication of students, teachers, and parents. The success reaffirms ODM’s educational philosophy that balances academic rigour with character development, preparing students to excel not just in examinations but in life.”

The outstanding performance stems from ODM’s holistic approach, combining innovative teaching methodologies with personalised attention. The focus on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning, integration of technology, and emphasis on practical knowledge application has equipped students with strong academic foundations alongside critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, congratulated the achievers, stating, “The consistent excellence in board examination results showcases ODM’s progressive educational practices. Looking ahead, the educational group plans to further enhance curriculum integration, strengthen technological infrastructure, and expand experiential learning opportunities to continue this legacy of excellence.”

The ODM community continues to celebrate these achievements, acknowledging the hard work and dedication that made them possible. Faculty members have expressed pride in witnessing their students’ growth throughout the academic journey. The philosophy of “grow with ODM” remains evident in these results, as students have not only excelled academically but have also developed essential life skills, critical thinking abilities, and strong character foundations that will serve them well beyond their school years.