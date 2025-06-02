Lab vs. On-Site Testing: What’s Trending in the Legionella Testing Market?

Legionella Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global Legionella Testing Market is projected to reach USD 547.4 million by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030, as reported by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of Legionella-related diseases, such as Pontiac fever and pneumonia, remains a significant driver of market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 10 to 15 new cases per million people are detected annually across Europe, Australia, and the United States.

The increasing preference for timely Legionella testing is linked to benefits such as faster recovery and improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, the integration of advanced diagnostic technologies, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and point-of-care testing, is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Globally, government-backed initiatives such as Legionella testing programs, awareness campaigns, and water safety regulations are set to enhance disease detection and management. In Europe, for example, strict regulatory frameworks mandate routine Legionella testing in water systems, driving the demand for advanced testing methodologies.

Legionella Testing Market Report Highlights

Europe dominated the global legionella testing market with over 39.0% share in 2024 owing to factors such as increasing awareness regarding legionellosis, sophisticated healthcare systems, public health protection initiatives, and mandatory testing regulations in countries such as the UK and Germany.

The IVD testing segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the PCR segment dominated market with revenue share of 37.7% in 2024. PCR enables the precise and rapid detection of bacteria through its high sensitivity and quick turnaround time.

Increasing legionella outbreaks recorded in numerous regions driven by factors such as demography, environmental factors and others are expected to drive demand.

Significantly enhanced healthcare systems, growing awareness regarding timely interventions, and government initiatives associated with public health are likely to add lucrative growth opportunities to this industry over forecast period.

Legionella Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the legionella testing market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Legionella Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Water Testing

IVD Testing

Legionella Testing End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Microbial Culture

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Stain

PCR

Others

