Lucintel Forecasts the Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial wireless automation market looks promising with opportunities in the petrochemical, water & wastewater, oil & gas, and energy markets. The global industrial wireless automation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for automation solutions, the rising demand for wireless connectivity, and the growing need for real-time data.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in industrial wireless automation market to 2031 by type (process and discrete), application (petrochemical, water & wastewater, oil & gas, energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, discrete is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, oil & gas is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Siemens, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, ABB, CoreTigo, Emerson Electric, MOXA, Yokogawa, OleumTech, GE Vernova are the major suppliers in the industrial wireless automation market.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

