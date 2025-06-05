Lucintel Forecasts the Global Lead Free Electrophoretic Coating Sale Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-05 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lead free electrophoretic coating sale market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, home appliance & electrical device, and consumer electronics markets. The global lead free electrophoretic coating sale market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising environmental regulations, the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions, and the increasing adoption in the automotive industry.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in lead free electrophoretic coating sale market to 2031 by type (cathodic electrophoretic coating and anodic electrophoretic coating), application (automotives, home appliances & electrical devices, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, cathodic electrophoretic coating is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta, Nippon Paint, AkzoNobel, Sherwin Williams, Kansai Paint, Herberts, KCC Corporation, SHIMIZU are the major suppliers in the lead free electrophoretic coating sale market.

