Innovative Display Calibration Achieved: Introducing the QUBYX S1 Smart Sensor with Embedded Software

Wilmington, DE, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — QUBYX proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking new product, the QUBYX S1 Smart Sensor. Designed specifically for integration into displays with embedded software, this state-of-the-art sensor empowers display manufacturers to achieve professional-grade quality while reducing R&D investment and accelerating time-to-market.

The QUBYX S1 Smart Sensor features a highly compact, unobtrusive design that fits seamlessly into adisplay’s frame without compromising aesthetics or performance. Behind the scenes, the embedded software continuously verifies display performance and recalibrates in real time. This “set and forget”system delivers full DICOM calibration right out of the box—ensuring optimal display quality without any manual recalibration or active maintenance.

Key Features & Benefits:

Seamless Integration: With its small form factor, the sensor can be effortlessly integrated into the display frame, preserving the device’s sleek design while delivering superior performance.

Unmatched Precision: Leveraging advanced measurement technology and sophisticated calibration algorithms, the S1 Smart Sensor offers exceptional precision. This ensures that every pixel is calibrated to meet the stringent standards required in professional and medical imaging environments.

Continuous, Automatic Calibration: Operating in the background, the embedded software continuously monitors display performance and automatically triggers recalibration as needed,providing lasting quality assurance.

Full DICOM Calibration Compliance: Engineered to meet industry standards, the sensor delivers full DICOM calibration immediately upon installation—a crucial benefit for professional and medical applications.

Reduced R&D Cost & Accelerated Time-to-Market: By streamlining display calibration andquality assurance processes, manufacturers can cut costs and launch professional displays more rapidly.

Integrated PerfectLum Quality Assurance Suite: Seamlessly integrated with QUBYX’sPerfectLum application, the system offers advanced display profiling, acceptance testing, and constancy evaluations in line with stringent medical QA standards such as AAPM TG18, AAMPTG270, DIN 6868-157, NYPDM, and others.